Georgia 86, Mercer 77 (3OT)

(Updated: Light editing throughout CHANGES time of Hallice’s dunk to 1:17 and Strawberry’s overtime basketb to 1:32)

Georgia 86, Mercer 77 (3 OT): Charles Mann scored 22 points as the host Bulldogs needed triple overtime to shake off the Bears.

Marcus Thornton and Nemanja Djurisic each added 17 points while Thornton totaled a game-high 11 rebounds for Georgia (7-3), which extended its winning streak to a season-high four games. Kenny Gaines scored 13 points - including 10 in the second and third overtimes - and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who held the advantage on the boards 57-40 with Djurisic adding nine.

Freshman Jordan Strawberry set career highs for points (21) and assists (six) for Mercer (6-7), which has lost three of its last four games. Jestin Lewis also had a career day for the Bears, totaling 16 points on five 3-pointers and Darious Moten contributed 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

A 3-pointer from Moten followed by T.J. Hallice’s dunk gave Mercer life with 1:17 left in regulation before Strawberry answered a basket from Mann, striking from 3-point range at the buzzer to end regulation with the teams tied at 51-51. The freshman connected again in the first overtime, knotting the game at 62-62 with 1:32 to go but missing two opportunities to end it in the final minute as double overtime approached.

In the second extra frame, the Bulldogs erased three separate Mercer leads and Gaines’ layup forced a third overtime in the waning seconds with the teams even at 72-72. Gaines proved to be the difference, converting a three-point play on the opening possession of triple overtime and following a 3-pointer from Mann with one of his own as Georgia outscored Mercer in the final stanza 14-5.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia has defeated Mercer in 18 consecutive meetings. ... Bears G Ike Nwamu followed up a career-high 30-point performance against Tennessee last time out with eight points on 2-of-14 shooting. ... The Bulldogs were 21-of-37 from the foul line.