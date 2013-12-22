Preview: Mercer at Mississippi

After two straight losses tostart December, Mississippi needed to turn things around or get intoa bad rut heading into the holidays. The Rebels are doing that and look to extend their winning streak tothree when they host Mercer on Sunday. Mississippi has done it withdefense, holding back-to-back opponents to 63 or fewer points after givingup 115 in a loss to Oregon.

Mercer is looking to establishitself against a power-conference team yet again after falling atTexas and Oklahoma but beating Seton Hall this year. The Bears are4-5 against the Southeastern Conference under coach Bob Hoffman andwould love to even that record up against the Rebels. The road hasn‘tbeen easy for Mercer, though, with the Bears notching just one winaway from home this season.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, N/A

ABOUT MERCER (7-4): The Bearsshoot 36 percent from 3-point range, but Hoffman is trying to get histeam to not rely on the shot too much. In the team’s latest outing,against Alcorn State, the Bears opened up a big first-half lead, onlyto see it dwindle when the team started shooting 3s that weren‘tfalling. “I thought we took too many 3s,” Hoffman told the MaconTelegraph. “We can make those but we needed to get some separation(without relying on the 3).”

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (8-2): WhileMarshall Henderson leads the Rebels in scoring (18.8 points), Rebelscoach Andy Kennedy sees Henderson as a leader in more than just pointproduction. If the Rebels are going to contend in the SEC, Kennedysaid he thinks Henderson needs to get his points but also be a leader for histeammates, on and off the court. “I hope that he will continue togrow (in his leadership role),” Kennedy said. “He’s our lonesenior and just has 20 games left in his career. What he does inthose 20 will determine what Ole Miss does.”

TIP-INS

1. Mercer G Langston Hall needseight assists to reach 500 for his career.

2. Mississippi is 64-3 at homeagainst non-conference opponents under Kennedy.

3. The Rebels are 7-1 this seasonwhen scoring 70 or more points and 1-1 when failing to hit the70-point plateau.

PREDICTION: Mississippi 78,Mercer 68