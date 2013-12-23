Mercer 79, Mississippi 76:Langston Hall scored 17 points, including the game-winning 3-pointerwith six-tenths of a second to play, to lead the Bears to a road win over theRebels.

Hall was 4-of-8 from 3-pointrange and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line, including two with 17seconds left to put Mercer (8-4) up by three. Ike Nwamu led the Bearswith 24 points off the bench while Jakob Gollon added 10 points andseven boards.

Marshall Henderson had 18points, including the game-tying 3 with 13 seconds left, forMississippi (8-3). Jarvis Summers had a team-high 21 points for theRebels, who were 7-of-24 from 3-point range.

The Bears never trailed in thefirst half, though it was close with nine minutes to play in the stanzabefore Mercer went on a 20-10 closing run to forge a 12-pointhalftime advantage. Henderson struggled in the first half, going1-of-6 from the field for four points and drawing a technical foul inthe closing minutes.

The lead ballooned to 16 earlyin the second half before Mississippi made its move, taking its firstlead of the game on Henderson’s 3-pointer with 9:18 to play. TheRebels went up by as many as seven before the Bears went on a 14-4run to take back the lead, holding on to it until Henderson tied thecontest in the final seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bearsfinished 21-of-26 from the free-throw line while the Rebels were15-of-23. … Mercer won the rebound battle, 39-35. … The loss wasonly the fourth for Mississippi at home against a non-conferenceopponent in 68 such games under coach Andy Kennedy.