Preview: Mercer at Ohio State

OhioState is starting to find its rhythm as it has won four of five games,including a dominating upset win Saturday of then-No. 4 Kentucky. The Buckeyeshave little time to savor that victory as on Tuesday they host Mercer, which isoff to the program’s best start since the 1984-85 season.

BeforeSaturday, Ohio State had not defeated Kentucky since March 13, 1987, more thana decade before Keita Bates-Diop was born. Diop scored 14 points to lead threeother Buckeyes in double figures to pull off the unthinkable against theWildcats and give Ohio State some much needed confidence. “We needed thiswin. People underestimated us and we came out and showed them,” theBuckeyes’ sophomore forward told reporters. The Bears lead the Southern Conference in defensivefield goal percentage (.372) while ranking third in offensive field goalpercentage (.455).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPNU

ABOUTMERCER (9-2): The Bears’ two losses have come on the road and were by almostidentical scores to Davidson (77-71) and Auburn (78-71). Most recently, Mercer beatArkansas in overtime on Saturday thanks to sophomore Stephon Jelks, who scored 20 points and grabbed 15rebounds and senior guard Jestin Lewis, who pumped in 21 points and had ninerebounds. The Bears are also 10th in the nation in rebounding margin, averaging 12more boards than their opponents.

ABOUTOHIO STATE (6-5): The Buckeyes roster consists of seven freshmen and a transfer, but it’s the upperclassmen, led by Marc Loving, who key the offense. Loving, ajunior forward, averages a team-high 15.5 points per game and gets help fromBates-Diop and Jae‘Sean Tate, who combine to average 24 points per contest.Ohio State’s stingy defense holds opponents to 38.8 percent from the field and allows65.6 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. OhioState has shot better from the field than its opponent in 10 of 11 games thisseason. Ohio State outshot 23 opponents a year ago and was23-0 in those games.

2. Merceris a perfect 8-0 when leading at the half and also 8-0 when holding a lead withfive minutes to go in the game.

3. JaQuanLyle, who logs 29 minutes a game has startedall 11 games this season and leads the Buckeyes with 50 assists.

PREDICTION: Mercer 82, Ohio State 78