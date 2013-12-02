Preview: Mercer at Oklahoma

Oklahoma will have a decided home-court advantage when it hosts Mercer on Monday. The Sooners have won their first three home games this season and are 97-3 at the Lloyd Noble Center over the past 13 years. Mercer will bring a 1-3 road mark into the game, although the Bears are coming off a 117-108 triple-overtime victory at Valparaiso on Friday.

The Soonershave gotten off to an impressive start with their only loss coming against top-rankedMichigan State in the championship game of the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic,when Oklahoma hung tough until the final minutes. Third-year coach LonKruger’s squad flexed its offensive muscles last time out with a 101-81 rout ofArkansas-Little Rock for Oklahoma’s most points in nine seasons. Mercer had towork against Valparaiso for its first road win, rallying from a 12-point halftime deficit behindJakob Gollon’s career-high 37 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (5-1): The Sooners are led by Cameron Clark, whois averaging 18.8 points to rank third in the Big 12 and chipping in 6.2rebounds per game. Clark and Buddy Held have scored in double figures eachtime out this season, with Held posting 16.3 points per game and a team-high 12 3-pointers on the season for Oklahoma, which is averaging 7.5 baskets beyond the arc. RyanSpangler, a 6-8 sophomore transfer from Gonzaga, is averaging a team-high 8.2rebounds to go with his 10.3 points.

ABOUT MERCER (5-3): The defending Atlantic Sun Conferencechampion is winding up a three-game road trip following their firsttriple-overtime contest in nearly 10 years. Despite’s Gollon’s big game, Langston Hall’s 16.4 points per game leads five Bears’ scorersaveraging in double figures. Daniel Coursey and Ike Nwamu are averaging 11.1and 11 points, respectively, with Coursey shooting 60.3 percent fromthe floor and contributing a team-high 6.8 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. This will bethe first meeting between Oklahoma and Mercer.

2. Oklahoma hasscored 40 or more points in 11 of 12 halves this season after not scoring its 11th40-point half last season until its 26th game.

3. Mercer sixth-yearcoach Bob Hoffman was an assistant at Oklahoma from 2004-06.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 89, Mercer 78