Oklahoma 96, Mercer 82: Ryan Spangler and Cameron Clark combined for 39 points and 14-for-23 shooting to carry the Sooners past the Bears.

Spangler, asophomore transfer from Gonzaga, finished with a career-high 20 points and agame-high 13 rebounds for Oklahoma (6-1). Sophomore BuddyHeld scored a season-high 20 points, including 14 in the secondhalf, with Jordan Woodard contributing 13 points and six assists.

Monty Brown andPhillip Leonard came off the bench for 16 and 12 points, respectively, to leadthe Bears (5-4), who shot 43.5 percent from the floor. Bud Thomas was the only starter in doublefigures for Mercer with 11 points as Langston Hall, who entered the game as Mercer’s leading scorer at 16.4 points, finished with seven.

The Soonerscame out smoking in the second half with an 18-0 run to take a 63-32stranglehold as Mercer opened 0-of-6 from the floor before Thomas sanka 3-pointer nearly six minutes in. Oklahoma hit on its first four 3-pointers ofthe half and rolled to its 13thhalf of 40 or more points this season.

Oklahoma usedan early 16-0 run to go up by 14 midway through the first half as Spangler hithis first four shots on his way to a 13-point half on 6-of-7 shooting from thefield. The Bears kept the deficit within single digits before the Sooners wenton a 6-2 run before the intermission for a 45-32 halftime lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma (26-of-30) and Mercer combinedto go 46-of-53 from the foul line. ... Spangler notched his third double-doubleof the season. ... The Sooners were 10-for-22 from 3-point range.