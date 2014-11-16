Preview: Mercer at Seton Hall

After four seasons mired in mediocrity, coach Kevin Willard knows it’s make-or-break time for him at Seton Hall, as his Pirates prepare to open the season against visiting Mercer on Sunday. No longer does Seton Hall have to face basketball behemoths like Syracuse, Pitt and Louisville in conference play, and the new Big East is much more winnable for a small program like Willard’s these days. That said, the Pirates are just 66-66 under Willard, have missed the NCAA Tournament in all four years and limped to a 17-17 finish last season.

Freshman Isaiah Whitehead, a ballyhooed recruit from Brooklyn, N.Y., could help to change the Pirates’ fortunes. He was selected the Big East Preseason Rookie of the Year and should be able to log plenty of minutes at the guard position that Willard once occupied himself as a player at Pitt and Western Kentucky. All in all, though, the critics are still hovering over the Pirates, who lack depth, were selected to finish sixth in the new-look, 10-team conference, and have a tough chore at home against an NCAA Tournament-tested Mercer team in the opener.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, YES Network.

ABOUT MERCER (1-0): It was a fun opener for the Bears on Friday night in Macon, Ga., and an 88-48 win over Piedmont might help to build some confidence as they prep for the Pirates. Phillip Leonard had 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds versus the Lions as Mercer was able to dodge the 0-1 hole it landed last year in losing to Texas 76-73. Of course, Mercer won’t be fazed by facing a Big East team on the road, as coach Bob Hoffman’s Bears are just nine months removed from defeating Duke, 78-71, in the NCAA Tournament.

ABOUT SETON HALL (2013-14: 17-17): Sterling Gibbs, a junior guard who transferred from Texas two years ago, will pick up the slack, as Whitehead becomes acclimated to the college game. Gibbs averaged 13.2 points per game last season and finished third in the league in assists, averaging 4.4 a game. Sterling, the younger brother of former Pitt standout guard Ashton Gibbs, should be able to take over the lead in scoring now that former forward Fuquan Edwin is in the NBA.

TIP-INS

1. Mercer posted a 77-74, double-overtime victory over Seton Hall in Macon Nov. 16 last season.

2. Seton Hall opened 2-0 last season but was doomed by a trio of three-game losing streaks in missing out on postseason play for the third time in Willard’s four years.

3. Willard’s best season was a 21-13 effort in 2011-12, which ended in the NIT.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 52, Mercer 50.