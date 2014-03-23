Preview: Mercer vs. Tennessee

Mercer looks to match the route last year’s Atlantic Sun champion took all the way to the Sweet 16 when it faces Tennessee in the third round of the NCAA tournament Sunday at Raleigh, N.C. The 14th-seeded Bears shocked Duke 78-71 on Friday and must contain a physical Tennessee front line along with talented guard Jordan McRae to advance in the Midwest regional. The 11th-seeded Volunteers can reach the regional semifinals for the fourth time in eight years with their third win in six days.

Five players scored in double figures while Mercer closed with a 20-8 run to beat Duke for its first ever NCAA tournament victory after conference rival Florida Gulf Coast won twice as a 15th seed in 2013. The Bears have a blueprint for success after winning at Tennessee 75-67 last March in the first round of the NIT. The Volunteers are a more experienced group than that day though and have won seven of their last eight contests.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT MERCER (27-8): Five of the top six scorers and all of the Bears’ regular starters are seniors, led by guard Langston Hall (14.6 points) and center Daniel Coursey (10.1). Senior forward Jakob Gollon led the way Friday with 20 points as Mercer shot 55.6 percent from the field and answered every Duke run, forcing 28 percent shooting inside the 3-point line. Hall joins seniors Anthony White Jr. and Bud Thomas along with sophomore Ike Nwamu in a solid perimeter group while the Bears own a plus-4.9 rebounding margin.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (23-12): The Volunteers rallied to beat Iowa in the first round Wednesday and took control early in an 86-67 rout of Massachusetts on Friday, getting 44 points and 27 rebounds combined from 6-8, 260-pound Jarnell Stokes. Jeronne Maymon, listed as the same size, gives Tennessee a strong 1-2 punch inside that has helped it boast a plus-8.3 rebounding margin. McRae leads the team in scoring (18.7) after totaling 41 points in the first two rounds and backcourt mate Josh Richardson has poured in 32.

TIP-INS

1. Stokes has 39 double-doubles in 85 career games and 21 in 2013-14 – the most in a single season for Tennessee since Bernard King’s 22 in 1976-77.

2. Mercer can break the team record for wins in a season, passing the 2011-12 group that finished 27-11.

3. Tennessee has held opponents to 52.7 points per game over its last seven outings.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 75, Mercer 66