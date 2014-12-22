Preview: Mercer at Tennessee

Tennessee will continue to make the most of the pieces it has when the Volunteers host Mercer on Monday. The Volunteers have won three of their last four despite playing with an undersized frontcourt and without a true point guard. “It is hard when you don’t have a go-to guy to throw that ball down (in the post) in hopes that he draws a foul or gets an easy bucket or collapses the defense,” coach Donnie Tyndall said after Friday’s comeback win against Tennessee Tech. “Don’t get me wrong, Willie (Carmichael) and Tariq (Owens) are working extremely hard, but they’re limited right now offensively.”

Point guard Josh Richardson leads Tennessee - which is playing its fourth game in nine days - in scoring despite playing out of position. The Bears have also won three of four but are 0-2 on the road. The teams ended the other’s season in their past two meetings, with Mercer beating the Volunteers in the 2013 NIT and Tennessee eliminating the Bears in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT MERCER (6-5): Ike Nwamu leads the Bears, who are playing the first of three straight road games against SEC teams, with 17.3 points and has scored at least 13 in seven straight games. T.J. Hallice adds 9.6 points and a team-best 6.2 rebounds and Phillip Leonard chips in 9.3 points on 50.7 percent shooting. The Bears have hit at least seven 3-pointers in each of their last four games and are shooting 37.1 percent from the arc.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (5-4): Richardson averages 16.9 points and has 11 assists, two turnovers and 11 steals in his past three games. Kevin Punter adds 10.6 points and Armani Moore averages 10.4 points and a team-high 6.4 rebounds. The average size of Tennessee’s four available forwards - freshmen Carmichael and Owens and juniors Moore and Derek Reese - is 6-7.75 and 212.5 pounds.

TIP-INS

1. Richardson is third on the SEC’s active career points list (891) and is the only player ranked in the top 10 among active SEC players in career points, blocks, steals and assists.

2. Tennessee freshman F Jabari McGhee (foot) is out for at least six weeks and sophomore F Dominic Woodson announced Dec. 12 he was transferring.

3. Nwamu and Jibri Bryan have combined to attempt 109 3-pointers, while nobody else on the Bears’ roster has taken more than 15 3s.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 68, Mercer 64