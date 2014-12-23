(Updated: REMOVES extra “a” before halftime score, second sentence, fourth graph. ADDS “a” before “layup” first sentence, fifth graph.)

Tennessee 64, Mercer 54: Devon Baulkman hit 4-of-6 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 22 points off the bench as the host Volunteers held off the Bears’ second-half rally.

Josh Richardson added 11 points, six assists and three steals for Tennessee (6-4), which improved to 5-0 at home. The Volunteers blocked seven shots and forced 15 turnovers.

Ike Nwamu hit 6-of-11 from the 3-point line for a career-high 30 points to lead Mercer (6-6). T.J. Hallice had seven points and seven rebounds for the Bears, who shot 18.2 percent in the first half.

Nwamu hit back-to-back 3-pointers for a 13-8 lead with less than 10 minutes left in the first half but Mercer missed its next 10 shots as Tennessee went on a 19-2 run. The Volunteers finished the run with six-point trip - a Willie Carmichael III bucket, two foul shots after Mercer coach Bob Hoffman was given a technical and Armani Moore’s putback of Carmichael’s missed free throw - and Baulkman’s fast-break dunk for a 27-15 halftime lead.

Nwamu had two 3-pointers during a long 18-7 run to get Mercer within four points but Baulkman scored Tennessee’s next seven points - a 3-pointer, a midcourt steal for a layup and a putback - to push the lead back to double digits with 5 1/2 minutes left. Robert Hubbs III, Carmichael and Moore followed with baskets to push the Tennessee lead to 15 with two minutes left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nwamu (4-of-8 from the floor and 3-of-6 from 3) had 13 of Mercer’s 15 first-half points while the rest of the Bears went 0-of-14 with two made free throws. ... Tennessee improved to 5-0 when holding its opponent to fewer than 60 points. ... The Volunteers shot 57.9 percent from the floor in the first half and finished at 53.5 percent.