Preview: Mercer at Texas

Texas seems to be starting over after recording its first losing season under coach Rick Barnes. The Longhorns had five players with eligibility remaining - including their top four scorers - leave the team in the offseason. Texas opens the season Friday against visiting Mercer with no seniors and one scholarship junior on the roster.“I think we had guys who didn’t fit the mold that we had built,” Barnes said at Big 12 media day in October. “There’s no doubt that happened. The last two years we made a conscious effort to get guys that fit the mold.” The experienced Bears return four starters and have seven seniors trying to earn their third straight 20-win season and another postseason berth. Mercer was a win away from its first NCAA Tournament appearance but lost to eventual tournament darling Florida Gulf Coast in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament title game.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network

ABOUT MERCER (2012-13: 24-12, 14-4 Atlantic Sun): The Bears, picked second in the Atlantic Sun after winning the regular-season title last year, are led by senior point guard Langston Hall (11.3 points, 5.0 assists). Hall and 6-10 center Daniel Coursey, who has 133 career blocks, were named to the Preseason All-Conference team. The Bears, who will join the Southern Conference in 2014, won the CollegeInsider.com Tournament two seasons ago and went 1-1 with an upset of Tennessee in their first appearance at the National Invitation Tournament last year.

ABOUT TEXAS (2012-13: 16-18, 7-11 Big 12): Junior forward Jonathan Holmes (6.4 points, 5.6 rebounds), center Cameron Ridley (4.1 points, 4.3 rebounds) and guard Javan Felix (6.8 points, 4.1 assists) return with starting experience. Barnes is pushing for a tougher defense, starting with 6-9 Ridley and 6-10 Prince Ibeh. “We haven’t been good the last couple of years,” Barnes told the Longhorn Network in September. “We will play harder and play better defense. With the size we have, we’ll be able to protect the rim.”

TIP-INS

1. Felix had offseason hip surgery but is expected to play Friday.

2. Mercer coach Bob Hoffman is seeking his 100th win with the Bears (99-72 in five years).

3. The Longhorns’ offseason departures were Myck Kabongo (declared for the NBA draft and went undrafted), Ioannis Papapetrou (signed a professional contract with Greece’s Olympiacos) and transfers Sheldon McClellan (Miami), Jaylen Bond (Temple) and Julien Lewis (Fresno State).

PREDICTION: Texas 59, Mercer 50