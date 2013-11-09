FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas 76, Mercer 73
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 9, 2013 / 3:49 AM / 4 years ago

Texas 76, Mercer 73

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Texas 76, Mercer 73: Isaiah Taylor had 17 points as the Longhorns used a late run to edge the visiting Bears.

Javan Felix and Jonathan Holmes each added 11 points for Texas (1-0). Cameron Ridley had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Langston Hall had 22 points for Mercer (0-1) and Daniel Coursey added 14 points and 11 rebounds for his second career double-double.

Damarcus Croaker hit back-to-back 3-pointers as Texas built a 12-point lead in the first half before Mercer rallied. Hall had a four-point play and a 3-pointer in a 30-second span and Coursey’s layup with 1:27 left cut the Texas lead to 39-36.

Coursey’s jumper with 4:26 to play put Mercer ahead 64-63 but Texas scored the next eight points, including back-to-back buckets by Connor Lammert. Mercer cut Texas’ lead to 74-73 with four straight points from Coursey in the final minute but Demarcus Holland escaped pressure for a game-sealing dunk with five seconds left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas went 6-of-8 from the 3-point line in the first half but missed its first five of the second half and finished 7-of-15. ... Texas had seven blocks, led by Ridley’s five. ... Mercer hit four 3-pointers during a 16-3 run to take a 62-53 midway through the second half but Texas answered with a 10-0 run.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.