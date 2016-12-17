FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Reed leads Miami past Florida Atlantic
December 17, 2016 / 2:30 AM / 8 months ago

Reed leads Miami past Florida Atlantic

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Senior Davon Reed tied a career high with 21 points as Miami rode a 15-point halftime cushion to a 76-56 victory over Florida Atlantic at Watsco Center Friday night.

Reed also matched a career high in 3-pointers with five. The Hurricanes (8-2) also got double-figure efforts from Bruce Brown with 14 points and Anthony Lawrence with 13.

Marcus Neely led the Owls (3-6) with 12 points and Adonis Filer added 11.

Both teams were coming off 10-day layoffs, but it was the Owls that showed the most rust. They shot only 33.3 percent from the floor to Miami's 45.5. The Hurricanes also dominated the rebounding 48-29 with freshman Dewan Huell and senior Kamari Murphy grabbing 10 each.

The Owls, who upset Ohio State in their last outing, led 10-8 before Lawrence ignited a 12-2 Miami run with a 3-pointer with 12:41 left in the first half. The Hurricanes got their first double-digit lead at the 6:11 mark on a pair of three throws by guard Ja'Quan Newton and went on to close out the half with a 31-14 run over the final 13 minutes.

Miami's biggest lead was 17 points, 39-22 before Filer hit two free throws for FAU with 3.8 seconds left in the half.

The Hurricanes established their dominance on the boards early by outrebounding the Owls 24-13 in the first half. The Owls also struggled from the field in the first 20 minutes, going only 6 of 25 (24 percent) while the Hurricanes were 12 of 26 (46.2 percent).

Miami's biggest lead of the game was 25 points on three occasions, the last 76-51 with under a minute left to play.

