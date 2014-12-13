Preview: Michigan at Arizona

Michigan has experienced back-to-back stunning losses – ones that rate high on the upset scale regardless of the barometer – and now attempts to get back on course when it visits No. 3 Arizona on Saturday. The Wolverines first were victims of a shocking loss to New Jersey Institute of Technology on Dec. 6 and followed up with a 45-42 loss to cross-town opponent Eastern Michigan on Tuesday. The Wildcats are unbeaten and rolled over Utah Valley 87-56 on Tuesday.

Arizona has wins over ranked foes San Diego State and Gonzaga and is using its athleticism to notch easy victories. The Wildcats have allowed fewer than 60 points on five occasions and have racked up 78 steals compared to the opponent’s 34. Michigan will be looking for a confidence-boosting performance as coach John Beilein described his players as “really down” after the loss to Eastern Michigan and also said, “We have a long trip to Arizona. We’re playing a tremendous team. We’ll just bounce back – just keep trying to do it.”

TV: 5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MICHIGAN (6-3): One bad loss was hurtful, a second one was shameful but Beilein says now is not a time to throw in the towel. “There’s no panic button,” Beilein told reporters. “There’s a long way to go. When the season’s over, you put a summary on it. But you just have to keep getting better. You’re playing 30-some games and this is the roller coaster you go through.” Guard Caris LeVert is averaging a team-best 17.7 points, and guard Zak Irvin is averaging 15.4.

ABOUT ARIZONA (9-0): Leading scorer Stanley Johnson has reached double digits in eight consecutive games after struggling in his college debut – the season opener against Mount St. Mary’s – and scoring just eight points. The highly regarded freshman forward has yet to explode with a high-octane performance but has twice scored 18 points and also posted a 17-point outing. Backup forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is averaging 12.7 points, team-best 6.7 rebounds and shooting 58.5 percent from the field, while forward Brandon Ashley averages 11.6 points.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona leads the series 7-2 and posted a 72-70 road victory in Ann Arbor on Dec. 14, 2013.

2. Michigan shot a season-low 32.6 percent from the field in the loss to Eastern Michigan.

3. The Wildcats have held 54 consecutive opponents below 80 points.

PREDICTION: Arizona 75, Michigan 66