No. 3 Arizona 80, Michigan 53: Stanley Johnson scored 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds as the host Wildcats routed the reeling Wolverines.

Kaleb Tarczewski and Gabe York scored 15 points apiece as Arizona (10-0) shot 58.2 percent from the field. Brandon Ashley and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 10 points each for the Wildcats, who possessed a 40-26 rebounding edge.

Zak Irvin scored 14 points for Michigan (6-4), which lost its third consecutive game. Caris LeVert had eight points on just 2-of-9 shooting and committed five turnovers.

The Wildcats cruised through the second half and held a 60-33 lead on a basket by Hollis-Jefferson with 11:26 remaining. Johnson’s layup pushed the lead over 30 with 8:22 remaining and the advantage topped out at 36 on Hollis-Jefferson’s basket with 4:24 remaining.

Michigan was within eight points late in the first half before the Wildcats rolled off eight straight to take a 33-17 lead. The advantage was 36-25 at the break before Arizona rattled off the first 12 of the second to post a 23-point lead on Ashley’s basket.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona PG T.J. McConnell was scoreless but contributed seven assists and six rebounds. … Michigan was 7-of-26 from 3-point range and 8-of-13 from the free-throw line. … Tarczewski and Hollis-Jefferson also had seven rebounds.