Preview: Michigan at Illinois

No. 12 Michigan looks to clinch its first outright Big Ten championship since the 1985-86 season when it travels to Champaign to face Illinois on Tuesday. The Wolverines secured at least a share of the conference title with a 66-56 win over Minnesota and hope to beat the Fighting Illini for the sixth consecutive time. “I think we have really high-character kids on the team, who sort of have a sense of responsibility for their team and their teammates,” coach John Beilein told reporters.

Illinois continued its late-season surge with a surprising 53-46 win at No. 22 Michigan State. The Fighting Illini have won three games in a row and four of their last six after dropping eight consecutive games and now look to defeat their second straight ranked opponent. “I‘m really proud of our guys, because they’ve had to handle a lot of adversity,” coach John Groce told reporters. “With that, I‘m really proud of the way they’ve stayed the course.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MICHIGAN (21-7, 13-3 Big Ten): Big Ten Player of the Year candidate Nik Stauskas tops the Wolverines in scoring (17.1), assists (3.5) and 3-point field-goal percentage (44.4). Michigan is seventh in the country in fewest turnovers per game (9.5) and has turned the ball over 10 or fewer times in five straight outings. The Wolverines are ranked 20th nationally in field-goal percentage (47.7) and have shot 50 percent or better in 14 games this season.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (17-12, 6-10): Rayvonte Rice has enjoyed a stellar season and leads the Fighting Illini in a number of different categories, including points (15.8), steals (1.6) and minutes (32.7). Tracy Abrams scored a team-high 12 points and had five steals and four assists in the win over Michigan State. Illinois posted a season-high 14 steals versus the Spartans and has recorded a total of 34 during its three-game winning streak.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan is 6-2 on the road in Big Ten play.

2. Illinois has held four consecutive opponents under 50 points.

3. The Wolverines are 27-0 under Beilein when scoring 80 or more points.

PREDICTION: Michigan 73, Illinois 70