Preview: Michigan at Illinois

Illinois looks to win four straight games in Big Ten play for the first time since February 2013 when it hosts Michigan on Thursday. The Fighting Illini have won four of their last five games, including an impressive 59-54 triumph over Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday, to keep their slim NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Illinois is 11-1 at home this season and plays four of its next six at the State Farm Center as it tries to exorcise some past demons by ending an eight-game losing skid to the Wolverines.

Michigan looks to avoid falling below .500 in conference play for the first time since the 2010-11 season. The Wolverines have dropped four of their last five games, including overtime losses to No. 4 Wisconsin and Michigan State, as injuries to leading scorer Caris LeVert and starting point guard Derrick Walton Jr. have taken their toll. Michigan is in real danger of missing its first NCAA Tournament since 2010, but can take some solace in the fact that it hasn’t lost to Illinois in more than four years.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MICHIGAN (13-11, 6-6, Big Ten): Walton has missed the last four games with a toe/foot injury and will be reevaluated every four days as he’s expected to return before the end of the season. Zak Irvin matched his season high with 23 points in the 70-67 loss to Indiana on Sunday and has knocked down at least one 3-pointer in 52 of his 61 career games. “It’s frustrating, we do not believe in moral victories,” Irvin told reporters. “We have to go back to the drawing board to be ready for Illinois.”

ABOUT ILLINOIS (16-8, 6-5): Malcolm Hill scored 19 points and pulled down six rebounds while Nnanna Egwu added 12 points and nine rebounds against Michigan State. “I‘m doing whatever I can to make the NCAA Tournament,” Egwu told reporters. “Whatever coach (John) Groce asks from me that’s what I‘m going to do.” Leading scorer Rayvonte Rice and Aaron Cosby missed their third straight game through suspension for violating team rules and their status for Thursday is uncertain.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan has won the last three meetings in Champaign, Ill.

2. Illinois hasn’t beaten the Wolverines since Feb. 11, 2011.

3. The Fighting Illini have held three straight opponents to 58 points or fewer.

PREDICTION: Illinois 73, Michigan 67