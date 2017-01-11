Preview: Michigan at Illinois

Michigan looks to keep its head above water in Big Ten play when it hits the road to face Illinois on Wednesday in the first of two meetings over the next 11 days. The Wolverines have dropped two of their first three conference games, including a 77-70 setback to Maryland on Saturday, and hope to avoid their first 1-3 start in the Big Ten since 2011 by beating the Fighting Illini for the third consecutive time.

"All of our guys still have a long ways to go," Michigan coach John Beilein told reporters. "We're playing talented teams and we just have to make it through." Illinois is left to pick up the pieces following a 96-80 loss to Indiana on Saturday. The Fighting Illini ripped off six consecutive wins to close out the non-conference portion of their schedule and seemed poised to make a serious run at ending their three-year NCAA Tournament drought, but have struggled in Big Ten action, losing two of their first three games by an average margin of 20.5 points. Illinois has lost 10 of the last 11 meetings with Michigan, including a 78-68 defeat in Champaign last season, and they hope to turn their fortunes around by winning their fifth straight game at the State Farm Center.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, BTN

ABOUT MICHIGAN (11-5, 1-2 Big Ten): Moritz Wagner scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half to spearhead the Wolverines' late rally against Maryland but it wasn't enough as they dropped their first game at Crisler Center since Nov. 30, 2016. Zak Irvin added 15 points but committed five of Michigan's nine turnovers while D.J. Wilson went 3-of-3 from beyond the arc en route to 13 points against the Terrapins. Derrick Walton Jr., who was held to five points on 2-of-7 shooting, needs one more assist to pass Manny Harris (366) for 10th place on the Wolverines' all-time list.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (11-5, 1-2 Big Ten): Senior guard Malcolm Hill poured in 19 of his 21 points in the second half of the loss to Indiana to pass Andy Kaufmann (1,533) for 10th place on the program's all-time scoring list. Jalen Coleman-Lands drained five 3-pointers en route to a season-high 21 points while Maverick Morgan added 18 points against the Hoosiers. "I'm not by any means a moral victories guy as that's not my deal," Illinois coach John Groce told reporters. "I despise getting beat but the way they battled for a majority of the game … showed me a lot about our team."

TIP-INS

1. Michigan has committed 10 or fewer turnovers in 11 of 16 games this season.

2. Hill has scored at least 20 points in four consecutive games.

3. Walton leads the Big Ten in free-throw percentage (91.8).

PREDICTION: Illinois 74, Michigan 69