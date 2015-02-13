FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois 64, Michigan 52 (OT)
February 13, 2015 / 4:44 AM / 3 years ago

Illinois 64, Michigan 52 (OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

lllinois 64, Michigan 52 (OT): Kendrick Nunn scored 21 points, including the game-tying 3-pointer, as the Fighting Illini outscored the visiting Wolverines 14-2 in overtime to earn their fourth straight win.

Ahmad Starks added 12 points and four steals off the bench while Malcolm Hill produced 11 points and six rebounds for Illinois (17-8, 7-5, Big Ten), which overcame 38.7 percent shooting. Rayvonte Rice finished with four points after missing the previous nine games due to injury/suspension while Nnanna Egwu secured 12 rebounds.

Spike Albrecht led the way with 13 points and five assists for Michigan (13-12, 6-7), which has dropped its last three overtime games. Max Bielfeldt tallied 12 points and seven rebounds while Aubrey Dawkins had nine points in a reserve role for the Wolverines, who blew a seven-point lead with less than five minutes to go.

Albrecht connected from beyond the arc to put the Wolverines ahead 48-41 before Nunn knocked down a jumper and drained a clutch 3-pointer to even the score at 50 with 1:25 left in regulation. Zak Irvin and Hill missed chances to win it late in regulation before Illinois ran off the first 14 points of overtime to snap an eight-game skid in the series with Michigan.

Bielfeldt scored six points as part of a 12-2 run to put the Wolverines in front 18-12 and they went on to take a 22-20 lead at intermission despite shooting 32.1 percent from the floor. Irvin and Dawkins buried back-to-back 3-pointers to put Michigan on top 36-28 before Hill scored nine straight points for the Fighting Illini a short time later as they trimmed the deficit to 43-39.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Illinois committed seven turnovers while Michigan finished with 12. … Fighting Illini G Jaylon Tate has made 28 straight free throws. … Wolverines PG Derrick Walton Jr. missed his fifth straight game with a toe injury.

