Michigan 78, Illinois 68

Senior guard Caris LeVert produced 22 points and a career-high-tying 10 assists to pace Michigan to a 78-68 victory over Illinois in a Big Ten opener on Wednesday afternoon at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Junior forward Mark Donnal added a career-high 26 points -- doubling his previous best -- and a career-high nine rebounds off the bench for Michigan (11-3, 1-0). The 6-foot-8 Donnal made 11 of 15 shots from the field and was the leading beneficiary of LeVert’s drive-and-kick slashes through the Illini defense.

Junior guard Kendrick Nunn posted 23 points for Illinois (8-6, 0-1), which saw its five-game winning streak end. Leading scorer Malcolm Hill finished with 11 points, but several came after the game was decided.

There were six ties and nine lead changes during the opening 25 minutes before the Wolverines seized control. Michigan hit its first five shots from the field in the second half to overcome a 37-34 halftime deficit.

Donnal, LeVert, junior guard Zak Irvin, sophomore swingman Duncan Robinson and sophomore guard Aubrey Dawkins drilled 3-pointers during the opening nine minutes of the second half as Michigan built a 59-48 lead with 10:53 to go.

The Wolverines finished 10 of 24 from 3-point range compared with Illinois’ 9-of-25 shooting. Michigan also dominated the boards by a 38-27 margin.