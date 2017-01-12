Illinois scores Big Ten win over Michigan

Six players scored in double figures as Illinois improved to 9-1 at the State Farm Center with Wednesday's 85-69 Big Ten victory over Michigan.

The Illini (12-5, 2-2) claimed their eighth win in 10 games as Maverick Morgan scored a team-high 16 points while Marcus Hill added 15. Kipper Nichols had 13, Jalen Coleman-Lands collected 12 and Leron Black and Michael Finke each had 10 apiece.

D.J. Wilson scored a game-high 19 points as the Wolverines (11-6, 1-3) saw a two-game series winning streak snapped. Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman added 14 points, Derrick Walton Jr. had 11 and Zak Irvin scored 10.

Illinois led 19-18 after nine minutes despite 10 points from Abdur-Rahkman on 4-for-4 shooting from the field. Michigan managed one lead after that -- a 27-25 edge on Wilson's jumper with 8:04 remaining.

The Illini went on a 24-9 run from there -- including 14 straight points -- to build a 49-36 lead by intermission as eight different players scored in the half.

Illinois maintained double digit leads most of the way in the second half and opened a 20-point advantage at 70-50 in Finke's 3 pointer with 10:47 left.

Michigan shot 27-of-51 (52.9 percent) and made 7-of-14 from beyond the 3-point line. Illinois was 34-of-53 (64.2 percent) and connected on 9-of-15 from 3-point range.

Michigan entered the game with the nation's fewest turnovers per game (9.1) and had eight on Wednesday. An assist on the Wolverines' first basket gave Walton 367 for his career as he cracked the school's top 10.

Illinois' Hill came into the game with an 18.8 point-per-game average, good for second in the Big Ten.

Both teams continue Big Ten play on Saturday as Michigan hosts Nebraska and Illinois entertains Maryland.