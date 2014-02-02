Preview: Michigan at Indiana

Last season, Indiana and Michigan were among the elite teams in the nation, with the Hoosiers earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and the Wolverines advancing to the Final Four. However, this season has been a story of two teams heading in opposite directions and their paths collide Sunday when the 14th-ranked Wolverines visit the struggling Hoosiers. Michigan enters this matchup having won 10 straight games, while Indiana has lost three of its last four contests and five of its last eight overall.

The Wolverines have not lost since Dec. 14 - a two-point heartbreaker against No. 1 Arizona - but coach John Beilein still was not thrilled after Thursday’s 75-66 win over Purdue. “The one thing I’ve learned first as a coach is that the only thing that can be really consistent is your defense, and it’s not, and we’re working on it,” Beilein told reporters. “But if (the offensive consistency) keeps happening, I’ll be happy as hell.” Michigan continues to receive stellar play from Big Ten Player of the Year contender Nik Stauskas (18.4 points), who has shot at least 50 percent from the field in seven of his last eight games.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT MICHIGAN (16-4, 8-0 Big Ten): Stauskas has been Michigan’s best player this season, but fellow sophomore Caris LeVert has been tremendous in three of his last four games, including a stat line against Purdue that included 14 points, a career-high 11 rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks. On the other hand, Glenn Robinson III has endured dips in his shooting percentage (57.2 to 50) and 3-point percentage (32.4 to 28.1) since last season. But while Robinson is struggling from long range, Stauskas (45.9 percent), Zak Irvin (40.7) and Derrick Walton Jr. (40.4) have all emerged as reliable deep threats for the loaded Wolverines.

ABOUT INDIANA (13-8, 3-5): Hoosiers coach Tom Crean was not thrilled with freshman Noah Vonleh, who had as many turnovers (five) as shots attempted against Nebraska. He had a tough night,  Crean told reporters after Thursday’s 60-55 defeat. He was out there, he worked hard. He wasn t as emphatic and decisive with the ball as he needed to be. He got the ball, but it was one of those nights. He s 18.  Vonleh is averaging 11.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks on the season, although he has just 11 combined points over the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Robinson, probably the Wolverines’ best athlete, only has five blocks this season - four of which came against Minnesota on Jan. 2.

2. The Hoosiers, who reached 100 points three times in their first six games, are averaging just 56 during their recent 1-3 stretch.

3. Indiana F Will Sheehey has shot 6-of-23 over his last three games as he battles an ankle injury.

PREDICTION: Michigan 71, Indiana 69