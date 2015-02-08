Preview: Michigan at Indiana

No. 25 Indiana looks to get back on the winning track when it hosts Michigan on Sunday. The Hoosiers have dropped three of their last four games by an average margin of 14 points - including a 92-78 setback to No. 4 Wisconsin on Wednesday - to fall 2.5 games behind the Badgers in the race for the Big Ten regular-season title. Indiana returns home, where it’s 13-1 and hopes to continue its recent dominance over the Wolverines by beating them for the sixth straight time at Assembly Hall.

Michigan is in danger of missing its first NCAA Tournament since 2010 following its 72-54 loss to Iowa. The Wolverines hung tough in overtime setbacks to Wisconsin and Michigan State in the last two weeks, but looked very much like a team missing its leading scorer Caris LeVert (foot) and starting point guard Derrick Walton Jr. (foot) on Thursday. Michigan has used four different starting lineups in its last seven games and hopes to turn its fortunes around by winning in Bloomington for the first since Jan. 7, 2009.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT MICHIGAN (13-10, 6-5 Big Ten): Freshman Aubrey Dawkins scored a team-high 16 points in the loss to the Hawkeyes and is averaging 10 points per game since being inserted into the starting lineup on Jan. 20. “I knew somebody had to step up and make some shots,” Dawkins told reporters. “So I started taking them.” Fellow freshman Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman has also been thrust into the limelight and has responded admirably by averaging 14.5 points in his last two games.

ABOUT INDIANA (16-7, 6-4): Nick Zeisloft knocked down five 3-pointers en route to a season-high 17 points while Robert Johnson added 16 in the loss to Wisconsin. Leading scorer James Blackmon Jr. was a late scratch on Wednesday with an ankle injury and his status for Sunday is uncertain. “James has definitely gotten better,” Indiana coach Tom Crean told reporters. “But for me to tell you that he’d be ready to go (Sunday), I couldn’t tell you that yet, but he’s definitely getting closer.”

TIP-INS

1. Indiana has won 16 of the last 17 meetings at Assembly Hall.

2. Michigan is 2-3 since LeVert’s season-ending injury.

3. The Hoosiers have hit nine or more 3-pointers in 13 games this season.

PREDICTION: Indiana 80, Michigan 62