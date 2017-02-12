Preview: Michigan at Indiana

Michigan still has a lot of work left to do if it hopes to make the Big Dance for the sixth time in seven seasons, but Derrick Walton Jr. is doing everything in his power lately to make it happen. The senior guard attempts to continue his month-long tear Sunday when the visiting Wolverines eye a season sweep of Indiana.

Walton (14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists) has done a bit of everything for his team in the seven games since Illinois forward Maverick Morgan referred to Michigan as a "white-collar team" following a 16-point Illini win on Jan. 11, averaging 19.7 points, 6.8 boards and 3.9 assists. He nearly surpassed all of those marks Tuesday, finishing with 20 points, five rebounds and eight assists in an 86-57 home rout of against Michigan State - the Wolverines' largest margin of victory in the series since 1996. The injury-riddled Hoosiers, who defeated No. 3 Kansas and No. 7 North Carolina during their nonconference slate, have dropped four of five to watch their NCAA Tournament hopes take a substantial hit. Leading scorer James Blackmon Jr. returned to action Thursday after missing three games due to a lower leg injury, but it wasn't enough as Indiana dropped a 69-64 decision at home to No. 18 Purdue.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT MICHIGAN (15-9, 5-6 Big Ten): On Tuesday, Walton joined Gary Grant and Jalen Rose as the only players in school history to amass 1,000 points, 400 rebounds and 400 assists; he needs only seven more boards to become the first Wolverine ever to post 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists in his career. Walton has been particularly dominant over his last four outings, averaging 22.5 points, 6.8 boards and 5.3 assists while shooting 56.5 percent from the floor (including 12-for-23 beyond the arc) and 89.7 percent from the free-throw line. However, second-leading scorer Zak Irvin (12.9 points) has struggled mightily over his last three contests, totaling eight points on 3-of-23 from the field and failing to attempt a free throw while committing six turnovers.

ABOUT INDIANA (15-10, 5-7): The Hoosiers' frontcourt got a bit thinner Thursday when 6-10 freshman De'Ron Davis took a shot to the nose from 7-2, 290-pound center Isaac Haas and did not return. Sophomore center Thomas Bryant (13.1 points, 7.1 rebounds) has scored 18.7 points per game since top forward OG Anunoby (knee surgery) was lost for the season six games ago and took it up another notch during Blackmon's absence, averaging 21.7 points and 9.7 boards in three outings. Blackmon tallied 11 points in 32 minutes versus Purdue - joining Bryant (23) as the only Hoosiers with more than eight points - but the junior guard finished 3-of-14 from the field, including 1-of-7 beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan, which is 0-6 in true road games, averages a Division I-low 9.5 turnovers.

2. Indiana trailed by as many as 37 points - a season high - and was outscored 25-4 in points off turnovers in the Wolverines' 90-60 victory over the Hoosiers on Jan. 26.

3. Over the last four games, the Wolverines are shooting a combined 35.5 percent from the field in their two losses and 61.8 percent in their two wins, including 63.3 percent in the first meeting.

PREDICTION: Indiana 78, Michigan 74