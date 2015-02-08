No. 25 Indiana 70, Michigan 67: Troy Williams scored 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds as the host Hoosiers survived a scare from the Wolverines in Big Ten play.

Yogi Ferrell added 18 points and six assists for Indiana (17-7, 7-4 Big Ten), which went 15-of-20 from the free-throw line. James Blackmon Jr. tallied 13 points and eight rebounds after missing the previous game with an ankle injury for the Hoosiers, who won the battle of the boards 32-21.

Zak Irvin matched his season high with 23 points for Michigan (13-11, 6-6), which has lost four of its last five games. Ricky Doyle produced 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting to go along with six rebounds while Spike Albrecht had 12 points and seven assists for the Wolverines.

Nick Zeisloft connected from beyond the arc as Indiana pulled ahead 51-40 before Irvin scored five points as part of a 9-2 spurt to close the gap to four with just under 11 1/2 minutes left. Williams brought the house down with a two-handed slam to give Indiana some breathing room at 69-64 before Irvin drained a clutch 3-pointer to pull Michigan within two and the Wolverines had a chance to send the game into overtime but Muhammad-Ali Abdur Rahkman’s corner 3-pointer came up short at the buzzer.

Blackmon hit a floater and Robert Johnson scored at the rim to put Indiana in front 20-11 before Irvin knocked down a smooth jumper a short time later to trim the deficit to 26-23. Blackmon buried a 3-pointer to push the margin back to eight and he led all scorers with 12 first-half points as the Hoosiers settled for a 36-29 advantage at intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Indiana has won 17 of the last 18 meetings in Bloomington. … Hoosiers F Hanner Mosquera-Perea played sparingly in his first game back since injuring his knee on Jan. 10. … Michigan PG Derrick Walton Jr. missed his fourth straight outing with a toe/foot injury.