Michigan rallies past Indiana in regular-season finale

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- With its first outright Big Ten championship in nearly three decades already in hand, Michigan was looking for an energized regular-season finale against Indiana to carry it into the conference tournament riding a surge of momentum.

The Wolverines got just that, battling back in the second half to overtake the Hoosiers and then hitting 14 straight free throws to wrap up an 84-80 win at the Crisler Center on Saturday night.

“This feels great because this is just the way we wanted to close out the season at home,” Michigan sophomore guard Caris LeVert said. “Indiana’s a great team and this was a tight game all the way, but we came out of it with a lot of momentum going into the tournament next week.”

Michigan (23-7, 15-3 Big Ten) was led by sophomore guard Nik Stauskas with 21 points and sophomore forward Glenn Robinson III added 20, including a crucial 3-pointer with just over a minute to play that put the Wolverines ahead for good. Michigan senior forward Jordan Morgan had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and LeVert added 13 points.

Indiana (17-14, 7-11) was led by senior forward Will Sheehey with 17 points, sophomore guard Yogi Ferrell and freshman forward Troy Williams each added 16 and freshman guard Stanford Robinson scored 13.

The Hoosiers shot 59 percent from the field but turned the ball over 15 times.

“We did some good things, but we just had too many mistakes tonight,” Sheehey said. “We hurt ourselves by turning the ball over, and you can’t do that against Michigan.”

While nursing a narrow lead, Michigan got two free throws from freshman guard Derrick Walton Jr. with 41 seconds left, two from sophomore guard Spike Albrecht with 20 seconds left and two from Stauskas with 3.5 seconds left. The Wolverines went 26-of-29 from the line and Indiana was 15-of-17.

“We got some real clutch free throws, especially down the stretch, and that’s so good to see,” Michigan coach John Beilein said. “And it’s great to do it here, in front of our fans. It was just a great effort by everybody.”

The Wolverines led for less than 10 seconds of the first half and trailed by six at the break.

Robinson cut the Indiana advantage to two in the first minute of the second half and then tied it at48 with 16:48 left with a bucket on the inside.

His shot from the key a minute later gave Michigan its first lead since it was 9-7.

Three free throws by Stauskas five minutes into the second half gave Michigan a 53-50 advantage, and Morgan’s dunk with 11:30 left put the Wolverines up 59-53.

The lead grew to 67-58 with seven minutes remaining after two free throws by LeVert.

“They’re playing with a lot of confidence, and Michigan’s a team that can hurt you a lot of different ways,” said Indiana coach Tom Crean, whose Hoosiers beat Michigan on the final day of last season to win an outright Big Ten title. “They are such a strong unit.”

Two free throws by Albrecht stretched the Michigan lead to 73-62 with under five minutes to play. The Hoosiers would not fold, however, and were within 73-71 with 2:30 to play after a rebound basket by freshman forward Devin Davis.

Indiana tied it with 1:25 left on a fast-break basket by freshman guard Stanford Robinson, but Robinson answered with a 3-pointer from the corner for a 78-75 edge with just over a minute to play.

The Wolverines then closed it out at the free throw line.

“Our guys played with a strong sense of urgency, and this is just the way they wanted to finish the season,” Beilein said.

Indiana nailed its first four shots from the field, including a couple of 3-pointers, and led 12-9 about four minutes into the game.

The Hoosiers, who were coming off a home loss to Nebraska, stayed hot and led 18-10 when Sheehey scored on a lob as part of a 9-1 run.

Indiana did not miss a shot until about 12 minutes remained in the first half, pushing the lead to 22-12 by connecting on its first nine shots.

The Wolverines got back to within 26-21 on a putback basket by Morgan with under nine minutes left in the half.

Michigan cut the lead to two with three minutes left in the half, but after Beilein drew a technical for exploding at the officials over what he perceived as a couple of missed calls, Indiana was back in front by nine.

The Indiana advantage was 42-36 at the half.

NOTES: Michigan has more players from Indiana on its roster (six) than it does from Michigan (two). ... Coming into Saturday, sophomore G Yogi Ferrell led Indiana in scoring at 17.4 points per game and had hit 82 3-pointers this season, shooting 40.4 percent from beyond the arc. ... Michigan sophomore F Glenn Robinson III, the son of former Purdue All-American Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson, has started every game in his career, and made his 67th consecutive start as the Wolverines closed the regular season against the Hoosiers. ... Indiana freshman F Noah Vonlah, who averages close to a double-double but missed the previous two games because of an inflammation in his left foot, did not start against Michigan but entered the game early in the first half.