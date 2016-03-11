Late 3 lifts Michigan past No. 10 Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS -- Entering Friday’s Big Ten tournament quarterfinal game against No. 10 Indiana, Michigan’s Kameron Chatman had made seven total 3-pointers in the 25 contests in which had played.

No. 8 sent the Wolverines into Saturday’s semifinals.

Chatman’s 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds remaining gave No. 8 seed Michigan a 72-69 upset victory against No. 1 seed Indiana.

“Coach called a play we call Double EyeBall, so I knew I was going to be in the right corner,” Chatman said of his game-winner. “I didn’t think (Derrick Walton Jr.) was going to pass it to me, but when he did, I kind of hesitated, but then I shot it. When it left my hands, it felt real good.”

Indiana (25-7) led 69-66 on a Yogi Ferrell free throw with 1:01 remaining, but Duncan Robinson’s 3-pointer with 46 seconds left tied it at 66, and after a Hoosiers turnover, Walton found Chatman in the right corner for the game-winner. It was Walton’s 12th assist.

“That was a fairy tale kind of shot,” Robinson said of Chatman’s heroics. “We definitely were fired up and ready to play these guys.”

Zak Irvin led Michigan (22-11) with 17 points, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman had 15, Robinson had 12 and Mark Donnal scored 12.

Troy Williams led Indiana with 16, Ferrell scored 14 and Thomas Bryant and O.G. Anunoby had 13 each.

Two Irvin free throws gave Michigan a 59-55 lead with 7:29 to play, but Indiana used two Williams free throws and a steal and layup from Anunoby to tie it at 59 with 6:43 to go.

Max Bielfeldt’s 3-pointer with 15:49 remaining extended Indiana’s lead to 49-44, but Michigan scored the next nine to retake the lead 53-49 with 10:46 left. Four Bryant free throws helped the Hoosiers pull even at 55 with 9:13 to go, but Irvin countered with two free throws at the 8:10 mark, giving the Wolverines a 57-55 advantage.

”Michigan has been through so much adversity this year that I hope now there is no doubt that they are in the NCAA Tournament,“ Indiana coach Tom Crean said, noting the Wolverines lost senior guards Caris LeVert and Spike Albrecht to injury. ”We did not play a complete game, and when that happens, possessions at the very end of the game are over magnified.

“We also came off the corners on each of those last two shots, and that is not how we play defense. Offensively, we were not quick enough in the first half.”

The Wolverines took a 23-18 lead on two Irvin free throws with 7:52 remaining in the first half, but Indiana responded with a 19-13 finish to the opening 20 minutes to seize a 37-36 advantage at intermission.

“Michigan was in the same situation we were in last year -- we had to have victories to get into the NCAA tournament -- and they played desperate today,” Ferrell said.

Led by 10 points from Williams, the Hoosiers shot 51.9 percent (14 of 27) from the field in the first half. Muhammad-Ali Abdur Rahkman had 12 for the Wolverines, who shot 48.3 percent (14 of 29).

Michigan started quickly, grabbing an 8-2 lead, making four of its first six field-goal attempts, but Indiana responded with a 14-7 burst to pull into a 16-15 lead with 11:49 remaining despite the Wolverines sinking seven of their first 10.

NOTES: Michigan advanced to play Indiana with a 72-70 overtime victory against No. 9 seed Northwestern in Thursday’s second round. ... G Zak Irvin’s jumper with 3.3 seconds remaining in OT won it. ... The Wolverines were beaten by Indiana 80-67 in the regular-season’s only meeting. ... Indiana won its Big Ten-leading 22nd conference title -- tied with state rival Purdue -- and the Hoosiers’ 13th outright championship. ... This was only the second Big Ten tournament meeting between Indiana and Michigan with the Hoosiers winning 63-56 in 2003. ... Indiana G Yogi Ferrell entered this game having made 18 of 30 3-pointers against Michigan. ... The Hoosiers rank third nationally in field-goal percentage (50.2) and fifth in 3-point field-goal percentage (41.9).