Walton, Wilson power Michigan past Indiana

Senior guard Derrick Walton Jr. scored 25 points, leading Michigan to a 75-63 win over Indiana on Sunday at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Junior forward D.J. Wilson added 13 points, three blocks and three steals for the Wolverines (16-9, 6-6 Big Ten), who followed up their impressive blowout victory over Michigan State with their first true road win of the season.

Freshman forward De'Ron Davis came off the bench to score 13 points, and sophomore Juwan Morgan and junior Josh Newkirk each finished with 11 for the Hoosiers (15-11, 5-8, Big Ten), who have lost three straight and five of six overall to put their NCAA tournament hopes in jeopardy.

Walton went 9 of 9 at the foul line and steadied improving Michigan when Indiana made runs in the second half. He finished with five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

The Wolverines led throughout the first half and built a 33-

20 lead at the four-minute mark after back-to-back 3-pointers by Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Moritz Wagner.

Wagner finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Wolverines outscored Indiana 24-12 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Indiana missed all six of its 3-point attempts and committed 10 turnovers in the first half. Michigan went into halftime with a 35-25 lead.

The Hoosiers stayed within striking distance early in the second half. A corner 3-pointer from Morgan cut the deficit to 50-43 at the 10-minute mark. But he Wolverines answered ever challenge down the stretch, completed the regular-season sweep of the Hoosiers and improved their NCAA tournament resume.

Michigan returns home to host No. 7 Wisconsin on Thursday.

Indiana will attempt to bounce back at Minnesota on Wednesday.