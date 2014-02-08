Preview: Michigan at Iowa

No. 16 Michigan aims to complete a regular-season sweep of No. 13 Iowa when it visits the Hawkeyes in Saturday’s pivotal Big Ten contest. The Wolverines have won 11 of their past 12 games and one of the victories was a 75-67 win over Iowa as guard Nik Stauskas tied his career high with 26 points. The Hawkeyes are in third place in the Big Ten but have slumped recently with three losses in their last five games.

Iowa suffered a 76-69 home loss to Ohio State on Tuesday when it was only 3-of-20 from 3-point range. It wasn’t just the shooting that bothered Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery as he expressed afterwards that his squad never got in sync defensively against the Buckeyes. Michigan rolled to a 79-50 victory over Nebraska on Wednesday that represents the school’s largest margin of victory in a Big Ten game since a 112-64 rout of Indiana on Feb. 22, 1998.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MICHIGAN (17-5, 9-1 Big Ten): Forward Glenn Robinson III (13.6) is second on the team in scoring behind Stauskas (17.3) and tied his career high of 23 points in the rout of Nebraska. Robinson had failed to reach double digits in each of the previous three games but made a season-high three 3-pointers while rediscovering his shooting stroke. “I had the same confidence, I never got down on myself,” Robinson said afterward. “I knew the shots were going to fall.”

ABOUT IOWA (17-6, 6-4): Backup center Gabriel Olaseni has scored 14 or more points in three of the past four games after tallying 14 on 5-of-5 shooting against the Buckeyes. Olaseni averages 6.9 points and 5.4 rebounds and has taken major strides as a junior. “He’s playing with more confidence,” McCaffery said. “Obviously, you know he’s going to play with great energy. He’s got as good a motor as anybody but he’s playing through his mistakes and he feels comfortable out there and he’s affecting the game at both ends.”

TIP-INS

1. The Wolverines have won 11 of the past 13 meetings.

2. Iowa leading scorer Roy Devyn Marble (16 per game) had only 10 points against Ohio State, his lowest output in Big Ten play this season.

3. Stauskas has failed to score in double digits in each of the last two games after stringing together 12 straight such outings.

PREDICTION: Iowa 77, Michigan 76