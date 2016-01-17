Preview: Michigan at Iowa

No. 19 Iowa looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play when it hosts Michigan on Sunday. The Hawkeyes soared past fourth-ranked Michigan State 76-59 on Thursday to complete the season sweep of the Spartans and earn their first win in East Lansing since a 96-90 triumph on Jan. 28, 1993.

Iowa has won 10 consecutive Big Ten games, dating back to last season, including five straight at home during that span, and hopes to push its conference record to 5-0 for the first time since the 1996-97 campaign. Michigan is looking to build off its most impressive victory of the season after holding off third-ranked Maryland 70-67 on Tuesday. The Wolverines are riding high after earning their first victory over a top-25 opponent while extending their home winning streak to seven games and can earn back-to-back victories over ranked teams for the first time this season. Michigan has drained at least 10 3-pointers in each of its last six games and hopes to continue its impressive barrage from the outside by beating the Hawkeyes in Iowa City for the first time in almost five years.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MICHIGAN (13-4, 3-1 Big Ten): Caris LeVert, who leads the Wolverines in scoring (17.6) and assists (5.2), was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list but has missed the last three games with a lower leg injury and is questionable for Sunday. Zak Irvin looks to be back at his best after off-season back surgery as he scored a season-high 22 points in the win over Maryland, and Derrick Walton Jr. added 12 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the year. Duncan Robinson nailed five 3-pointers en route to 17 points and ranks second nationally in 3-point field goal percentage (55.7) entering Saturday’s games.

ABOUT IOWA (13-3, 4-0 Big Ten): Peter Jok led the way for the Hawkeyes against the Spartans as he scored 19 of his game-high 23 points in the first half, and Jarrod Uthoff added 15 points and 10 rebounds in the win for the fifth double-double of his career. “We knew and understood what it was going to take to play well and win,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery told reporters. “Our guard play was spectacular ,and our defense and attention to detail was about as good as it gets.” Uthoff, who has scored in double figures in all 16 games, is averaging 21.6 points over his last three contests and needs 32 to reach 1,000 for his career.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa has won the last two meetings with Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena by an average margin of 17 points.

2. Robinson has made five or more 3-pointers in six games this season.

3. The Hawkeyes have won 11 straight home games dating back to last season.

PREDICTION: Iowa 79, Michigan 67