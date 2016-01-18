No. 16 Iowa downs Michigan

IOWA CITY - The 16th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes continued their winning ways and moved back into a tie for first place in the Big Ten on Sunday with an 82-71 win over Michigan.

Senior forward Jarrod Uthoff scored 23 points as the Hawkeyes improved to 14-3 overall and 5-0 in league play. The victory was also Iowa’s 11th straight regular-season conference win in a streak that dates back to last season.

Furthermore, the latest victory could potentially catapult the Hawkeyes into the AP Top 10 for the first time in two seasons.

“It’s just awesome what we’ve been able to accomplish,” Iowa senior center Adam Woodbury said of his team’s start. “We’ve got so much more to accomplish, but it’s exciting.”

Iowa picked up where it left off three nights earlier against Michigan State, hitting five of its first six shots and jumping out to an 11-0 lead while Michigan (13-5, 3-2) could only muster one field goal in its first eight attempts.

Related Coverage Preview: Michigan at Iowa

Trailing 20-8, the Wolverines crawled back with a 13-0 run to go up 21-20. Michigan did this by attacking inside and accumulating 16 of those 21 points in the paint.

“They were trying to take away the 3 and make us work it inside,” Michigan sophomore forward Duncan Robinson said. “They kind of startled us early, but we were able to get kind of aggressive and get some shots to the rim, which opened everything up.”

The Hawkeyes regained the lead when redshirt freshman forward Nicholas Baer hit a jumper that ended a 4:12 scoring drought. Iowa was able to get its sellout crowd back into the game in the first half’s closing minutes when Woodbury forced a steal at midcourt and turned it into dunk to put the Hawkeyes up 33-26.

Robinson’s 3-pointer at the end of the half was waved off because he released it after time expired and Iowa took a 38-33 lead with it into halftime.

After using its work in the paint effectively in the first half, Michigan’s early second-half run was sparked by 3-of-6 shooting from the perimeter to get within one point. Junior forward Zak Irvin put Michigan ahead 49-47 on an old-fashioned three-point play where he banked in a mid-range jump shot and drew contact from Iowa senior guard Mike Gesell. Irvin finished the afternoon with a stat line of 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Iowa produced the run that proved to be the difference in the game. Trailing 52-51, sophomore forward Dom Uhl made a lay-up to put the Hawkeyes ahead, and Iowa began to heat up from 3-point range.

Eight of Iowa’s 10 3-point baskets came in the second half, including a pair from junior forward Peter Jok. The second of Jok’s 3-pointers put Iowa ahead 63-52 and forced Michigan to burn a timeout with 9:22 to go.

“We didn’t worry about [Jok] when he was a freshman and now all of a sudden, he’s Tim Hardaway Jr. out there,” Michigan head coach John Beilein said. “He’s getting all kinds of good stuff and good looks, and they’ve become a better team.”

Jok and Uhl proved to be the Hawkeyes’ main catalysts during the second half. Jok scored 14 of his 16 points in the last 20 minutes and finished with 6-of-10 shooting from the floor, including 4-of-6 from 3. Uhl scored seven of his 10 points in the second half.

“The key is to keep coming down and giving your team a chance,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said. “We missed some, but we moved the ball. I thought our shot selection was really good, then we hit some key shots.”

Iowa received a pair of buckets in the closing minutes from Uthoff to seal the victory. Uthoff finished 9-of-19 shooting. The Wolverines were led by junior guard Derrick Walton, Jr., who finished with team-highs of 16 points and six assists.

Michigan returns home to play Minnesota on Jan. 20 while Iowa travels to Rutgers for a Jan. 21 showdown with the Scarlet Knights. The Hawkeyes and Wolverines will meet again in the regular-season finale for both teams on March 5 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

NOTES: With Sunday’s win, Iowa moved to 5-0 to open Big Ten play for the first time since the 1996-97 season. The Hawkeyes finished 12-6 in the conference that season and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament where they lost to eventual national runner-up Kentucky. ... For the fourth consecutive game, sophomore G Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and junior F Mark Donnal were both featured in Michigan’s starting lineup. Abdur-Rahkman has started in place of injured G Caris LeVert, while Donnal replaced sophomore forward Ricky Doyle following the Wolverines’ 78-68 win over Illinois on Dec. 30. ... Michigan was 10-of-28 from 3-point range, marking the seventh straight game in which the Wolverines made 10 or more 3-point baskets. This was also the first time since a Dec. 19 contest against Drake where Iowa gave up 10 or more 3-pointers.