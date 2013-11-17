FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iowa State 77, Michigan 70
November 18, 2013 / 12:36 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Iowa State 77, No. 8 Michigan70: Melvin Ejim scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds as theCyclones rallied late to upset the visiting Wolverines.Naz Long scored 16 points,including four 3-pointers, and Dustin Hogue added 12 points and 10rebounds for Iowa State (3-0). The Cyclones closed on an 18-8 run topull out the victory.

Michigan (2-1) was led by NikStauskas’ 20 points and six assists. Derrick Walton Jr. added 13points and Glenn Robinson III had 12 points and a team-high eightrebounds.

The game was close throughout,with Iowa State holding a one-point lead at halftime. The Wolverinesopened the second half with a 10-3 run to take the lead, which wasstill 62-57 with 8:07 to play.

But Iowa State rattled off a10-0 run over the next 3:44 to take the lead. Michigan got within oneat 69-68 on Robinson’s layup with 2:17 to play, but the Cyclonesscored eight straight and the Wolverines didn’t score again untilWalton’s jumper with 12 seconds to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan’s Mitch McGary madehis 2013-14 debut, finishing with nine points, six rebounds and foursteals. … Jon Horford came into the contest averaging 13.5 reboundsthis season but managed just five against the Cyclones. … Ejim alsomade his 2013-14 debut after suffering a knee injury at the end ofOctober.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
