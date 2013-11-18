Iowa State 77, Michigan 70

(Updated: CORRECTS run in 2nd graph CORRECTS Robinson rebounds in 3rd graph CORRECTS 3:44 to 2:57 in 5th graph)

Iowa State 77, No. 8 Michigan70: Melvin Ejim scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds as theCyclones rallied late to upset the visiting Wolverines.Naz Long scored 16 points,including four 3-pointers, and Dustin Hogue added 12 points and 10rebounds for Iowa State (3-0). The Cyclones closed on a 20-0 run topull out the victory.

Michigan (2-1) was led by NikStauskas’ 20 points and six assists. Derrick Walton Jr. added 13points and Glenn Robinson III had 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

The game was close throughout,with Iowa State holding a one-point lead at halftime. The Wolverinesopened the second half with a 10-3 run to take the lead, which wasstill 62-57 with 8:07 to play.

But Iowa State rattled off a10-0 run over the next 2:57 to take the lead. Michigan got within oneat 69-68 on Robinson’s layup with 2:17 to play, but the Cyclonesscored eight straight and the Wolverines didn’t score again untilWalton’s jumper with 12 seconds to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan’s Mitch McGary madehis 2013-14 debut, finishing with nine points, six rebounds and foursteals. … Jon Horford came into the contest averaging 13.5 reboundsthis season but managed just five against the Cyclones. … Ejim alsomade his 2013-14 debut after suffering a knee injury at the end ofOctober.