Preview: Michigan vs. Louisville

Second-seeded Louisville and No. 7 seed Michigan will renew their NCAA Tournament hostilities when they meet in the second round of the Midwest Regional in Indianapolis on Sunday. The Cardinals downed Jacksonville State 78-63 in the first round, while Michigan held on to beat Oklahoma State 92-91 on Friday to set up a rematch of the classic 2013 National Championship game, which Louisville won 82-76.

"It will be the toughest second-round matchup I've had since I've been in the business," Louisville coach Rick Pitino told reporters. "Michigan is on a great run right now and I think it will be a heck of a game." The Cardinals won the battle of the boards 36-23 and forced 14 turnovers to finally pull away from the Gamecocks to earn their fifth consecutive opening-round victory in the NCAA Tournament. Michigan has won six consecutive games, including five in a row since its charter plane skidded off the runway en route to the Big Ten Tournament in Washington D.C. The Wolverines set an NCAA Tournament-program record with 16 3-pointers, including 11 beyond the arc in the second half, to vanquish the Cowboys and hope to continue their hot shooting by beating Louisville for the first time in program history.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT MICHIGAN (25-11): Senior point guard Derrick Walton Jr. led the way with 26 points, 11 assists and five rebounds in the win against Oklahoma State to notch his fifth double-double of the season, and he became the first player since Dwyane Wade in 2003 to register at least 25 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in an NCAA Tournament game. D.J. Wilson added 19 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots, while Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Zak Irvin each scored 16 points. "I think the Big Ten Tournament really got us ready for this," Wilson told reporters. "I didn't feel any pressure at all and it felt like a normal game for me."

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (25-8): Senior center Mangok Mathiang matched his career high with 18 points to go along with five rebounds in the win against Jacksonville State. Sophomore forward Deng Adel scored 16 points in his first NCAA Tournament appearance after the Cardinals missed last season's tournament due to a postseason ban, while Quentin Snider added 16 points and five assists against the Gamecocks. Donovan Mitchell shrugged off a 3-for-15 performance from the field in his first tournament appearance by grabbing a career-high 10 rebounds as Louisville finished with 16 offensive boards.

TIP-INS

1. The winner will face 11th-seeded Rhode Island or No. 3 seed Oregon in the Sweet 16.

2. Louisville has won all three meetings with Michigan.

3. Walton is averaging 25.7 points and nine assists over his last three games.

PREDICTION: Michigan 74, Louisville 71