Preview: Michigan vs. Marquette

Michigan faces its stiffest test of the season when it travels to New York City to tangle with Marquette in the semifinals of the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. The Wolverines opened the season with a 76-58 victory against Howard before knocking off IUPUI 77-65 in the regional portion of the tournament, and hope to improve to 5-1 in games played in the Big Apple under John Beilein.

"These are the games that make you better," Beilein told reporters. "New York has been very good to us whether we've been at Barclays Center or Madison Square Garden and we have a tremendous alumni following in that area." Marquette followed up its impressive 95-71 road win against Vanderbilt by brushing aside Howard 81-49 to improve to 93-7 in home openers. The Golden Eagles are 6-13 all-time against the Wolverines, but won the most recent matchup 79-65 in 2009 and hope to advance to the final against either Pittsburgh or SMU on Friday. "We're going to play a heck of a Michigan team that's obviously well coached and has a lot of experience," Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski told reporters. "We'll do things in New York to try and get us ready and keep building our team and getting better."

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MICHIGAN (2-0): The emergence of junior forward D.J. Wilson continues to be one of the major storylines of the young season for the Wolverines as he registered seven points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in the win against IUPUI. Zak Irvin scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures, along with Derrick Walton Jr. (13), Mo Wagner (13) and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12). Three players inked letters of intent during the early signing period, including shooting guard Jordan Poole and forward Isaiah Livers, who are ranked No. 58 and 76 respectively in the ESPN Top 100.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (2-0): Katin Reinhardt and Jajuan Johnson each scored 14 points while Haanif Cheatham filled up the stat sheet with 12 points, seven rebounds and a career-high six assists in the win against Howard. Johnson looks poised for a breakout senior season as he's averaging 17.5 points and 3.5 steals in his first two games after putting up 10.2 points per contest in 2015-16. Sam Hauser, who was named the Big East Freshman of the Week after scoring 14 points against Vanderbilt, went 3-of-4 from 3-point range en route to 10 points against the Bison.

TIP-INS

1. Irvin needs two more 3-pointers to move into seventh place on Michigan's all-time list.

2. Marquette is 32-9 in regular-season tournaments since 2004-05.

3. The Wolverines are 50-1 under Beilein when scoring 80 or more points.

PREDICTION: Marquette 74, Michigan 71