Michigan mashes Marquette at MSG

Zak Irwin scored 16 points while Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Mark Donnal scored 15 points each as Michigan rolled to a 79-61 rout of Marquette on Thursday night in a 2K Classic contest played at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Wolverines (3-0) shot an even 50 percent from the floor and made nine of 22 attempts from beyond the arc.

Marquette connected at just a 40 percent clip and made only four of 16 3-point attempts.

Luke Fischer hit eight of 13 shots to lead Marquette with 19 points. Haanif Cheatam added 12 with eight rebounds and four assists, and Jajaun Johnson finished with 11 for the Golden Eagles.

Marquette (2-1) shot close to 50 percent from the floor for much of the first half but still trailed big at the break because it couldn't protect the ball or the 3-point arc.

The Wolverines hit six of their first eight long-distance attempts and shot 57.1 percent overall before the break.

Turnovers further hurt the Golden Eagles' cause early. Marquette lost the ball 14 times -- compared to just 11 made field goals -- which Michigan converted for 14 points as it rolled to a 50-26 halftime lead.

A 15-2 run allowed Marquette to wipe away much of the deficit and get within 12 points with 5:31 to play. however, the Wolverines snapped that run with a 3-pointer from Irwin, and Wilson converted a three-point play to make it a 73-55 game with 3:45 to go.

Abdur-Rahkman restored the 20-point lead when he hit a jumper with 1:59 left.

Michigan advances to the final Friday night against SMU, while Marquette will face former Big East Conference rival Pittsburgh in the third-place game.