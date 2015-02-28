Preview: Michigan at Maryland

If Michigan wants to play postseason basketball, a win at No. 14 Maryland on Saturday would certainly help improve the Wolverines’ resume. The Wolverines snapped a five-game losing streak with Sunday’s win against then-No. 23 Ohio State and a late-season run might be enough to sneak Michigan into the postseason. The Wolverines, who have played in five NCAA Tournaments in John Beilein’s first seven seasons, are 3-6 since losing scoring leader Caris LeVert to a foot injury.

The Terrapins have won four in a row and pulled within two games of Big Ten-leading Wisconsin after beating the fourth-ranked Badgers on Tuesday. Maryland, which is 17-1 at home, got a big game from senior Dez Wells, who is trying to finish his final season strong. “Dez is special,” coach Mark Turgeon told the media Tuesday. “I’ve been saying that. I think Dez is a pro. I think he’ll make somebody’s roster (in the NBA) because of the way he competes.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT MICHIGAN (14-13, 7-8 Big Ten): The Wolverines have also been without Derrick Walton Jr. (10.7 points) for seven straight games because of his foot injury and freshman Ricky Doyle missed most of Sunday’s second half with an ankle injury. Zak Irvin (13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds) and Spike Albrecht (6.8 points) have been the most consistent scorers for the Wolverines, who are ranked 323rd nationally in rebounding (30.6). Maryland finishes the regular season against Northwestern and Rutgers, teams the Wolverines beat by a combined six points earlier this season.

ABOUT MARYLAND (23-5, 11-4): Freshman Melo Trimble is averaging 20 points on 58.5 percent shooting over his last five games while Wells has scored in double digits in eight straight, averaging 18 points during that span. Trimble averages a team-best 3.1 assists while Wells leads the league in 3-point shooting percentage at 52.4. Jake Layman adds 13.3 points and a team-high 6.4 rebounds for Maryland, which is playing Michigan for the first time since 2008.

TIP-INS

1. Maryland is 9-0 in games decide by six points or fewer, including all four wins during its current streak.

2. Albrecht has recorded five straight games with at least five assists and has 97 this season.

3. Trimble, a Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award finalist, leads the Big Ten in free-throw shooting at 87.1 percent.

PREDICTION: Maryland 68, Michigan 61