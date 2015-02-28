Maryland’s Smotrycz shines against Michigan

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland senior forward Evan Smotrycz missed all five shots from the field on Saturday against Michigan.

But he did almost everything else right, with strong defense against a 1-3-1 zone while grabbing a team-high nine rebounds with four assists in just his second start of the season.

With 7-foot-1 Michal Cekovsky on the bench with a pre-game injury, Smotrycz stepped in and helped No. 14 Maryland beat Michigan 66-56 for a Big Ten Conference win and the fifth victory in a row for the surging second-place Terps.

“I told Evan after the game, ‘You were phenomenal today.’ He was the one guy that could figure out the zone,” said Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. “He was dialing it up. I thought defensively he was terrific. I am really happy for him.”

Smotrycz played two seasons at Michigan before transferring to Maryland.

“I was proud of the way the guys came out. It was kind of ironic that it was against Michigan,” Smotrycz said of his Senior Day game. “We still have a lot to play for.”

Michigan head coach John Beilein said, “He (Smotrycz) has certainly improved in a lot of different areas. I know he didn’t have a good shooting game tonight. He was pretty good with us.”

Related Coverage Preview: Michigan at Maryland

Freshman point guard Melo Trimble added 19 points and five assists, senior guard Dez Wells had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists, and junior guard Jake Layman had 10 points for the Terps.

Maryland, playing on Senior Day, was 9-0 at home against conference foes this year in its first season in the Big Ten.

“It was obviously a great day for us,” Turgeon said. “A lot of seniors played well for us. We finished 9-0 in the league (at home), which is hard to do. Our players were terrific at home. Our fans were phenomenal. That is why you come to Maryland to be part of an environment like that. It was just a fun home season. You can’t write it any better than that. It has been a fun group so far.”

The Terrapins improved to 24-5 and 12-4 in the conference.

“Once we figured out the 1-3-1 (zone) it was the difference. It wasn’t easy to do,” Turgeon added. “We won a lot of close games. When the game is on the line I can go in a lot of different directions.”

Michigan (14-14, 7-9), which trailed by nine points at halftime, has lost six of its last seven games and is 2-6 on the road in the conference. Forward Zak Irvin and guard Spike Albrecht each had 15 points for the Wolverines, who were coming off a victory on Feb. 22 over No. 24 Ohio State.

Forward Ricky Doyle added nine rebounds but the visitors made just 36.5 percent of their shots from the field and only 5 of 21 from 3-point range.

“I really love the Maryland team. All they want to do is win. They have a great plan. They have a lot of people who can put points on the board,” Beilein said. “That team could have a great March as well.”

If they do, Wells will lead the way.

Said Wells, who began his career at Xavier: “I think I have matured a lot. I have become more secure and comfortable with myself” at Maryland.

He is the team leader for the Terps, who were picked to finish 10th in the conference.

“It is a great feeling. It was definitely a big win,” said Maryland reserve guard Jared Nickens, who had nine points on a trio of 3-pointers.

Wells made a basket with 6:10 left to give the Terps a 51-44 lead and Trimble made three free throws with 5:18 left to push the margin to 54-44.

Layman hit a 3-pointer to build the lead to 57-46 with 4:26 left.

Wells joined the 3-point party on his long shot with 3:36 to go to make it 60-48 and the Terps posted another home win with one of their best 3-point efforts of the season -- connecting on 11 of 22 from beyond the arc.

“You have to respect the other team. They see the floor. They have a great guard. Wells made some really good plays,” Beilein said of the Maryland 3-pointers. “Our guys had some problems guarding.”

NOTES: Maryland freshman reserve F Michal Cekovsky, who played 24 minutes in the win over Wisconsin on Tuesday, did not play Saturday after he tweaked his left knee in warmups. Head coach Mark Turgeon said he was to have an MRI later on Saturday. ... Maryland finished the regular season 18-1 at home, with the only loss to Virginia on Dec. 3. ... The Terps end regular-season play with two road games: at Rutgers on Tuesday and at Nebraska on March 8. ... Maryland was coming off a win at home on Tuesday against No. 5 Wisconsin as G Dez Wells had 26 points. ... Michigan plays Tuesday at Northwestern. ... Maryland senior F Evan Smotrycz played two years at Michigan before transferring to College Park. He entered the game averaging 4.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He won the Michigan Sixth Man Award as a freshman and was honored before the game along with other Maryland seniors, and then made only his second start of the season.