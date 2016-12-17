Walton powers Michigan past Maryland-Eastern Shore

Senior guard Derrick Walton had 21 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead Michigan to a convincing 98-49 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

After setting a program record with 19 made shots from 3-point range and scoring 97 points in a win over Central Arkansas on Tuesday, the Wolverines were hot again from the field. They shot 65.4 percent from the field overall (34 of 52) and 57.1 percent from behind the 3-point line (12 of 21).

Junior D.J. Wilson had 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks, senior Duncan Robinson scored 17 points and senior Zak Irvin added 11 points for the Wolverines, who dished out 28 assists as a team.

Michigan (9-3) jumped all over the Hawks (1-10), taking a 19-2 lead just a little over five minutes into the game. The Wolverines went up by as many as 29 points in the first half at 49-20 with 1:01 left until halftime.

It was more of the same in the second half, as Michigan built its lead to 47 points at 85-38 with 7:20 remaining in the game.

Michigan ultimately built its lead to as many as 50 points at 98-48 with 2:40 left.

Senior forward Bakari Copeland scored 15 points and junior guard Ryan Andino added 11 points for Eastern Shore, which shot just 32.8 percent from the field (19 of 58).

The Wolverines have one more non-league game before conference play begins, that being on Thursday at home against Furman.

Eastern Shore will have a much quicker turnaround for its next game, given it plays at American on Monday.