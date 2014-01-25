Preview: Michigan at Michigan State

Michigan State is not exactly blowing out its conference opponents at home, but it is doing enough at the end of games to pull through. Rival Michigan will attempt to make the third-ranked Spartans pay for their slow starts when it hosts them on Saturday. The 25th-ranked Wolverines jumped back into the polls by winning their first six Big Ten contests and are coming off back-to-back victories over ranked teams.

Michigan State won its four Big Ten road games by an average of 15.8 points but needed overtime to win its first two at home and required a big second half from Gary Harris to hold off Indiana in its own building on Tuesday. The Spartans have played their last four without second-leading scorer Adreian Payne (foot) and hope to have the forward ready for Saturday, when they face the only other undefeated team in Big Ten play. Michigan is missing its own bruising forward with Mitch McGary (back) out, but is making up the difference with Nik Stauskas’ outside shooting.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MICHIGAN (14-4, 6-0 Big Ten): The Wolverines have gotten an average of 23.3 points from Stauskas over the last three games as the sophomore sharpshooter keys an attack that became more perimeter-based when McGary was lost for the season during the non-conference slate. Glenn Robinson III led the team with nine rebounds in the 75-67 victory over Iowa on Wednesday but is just as comfortable stretching the defense from the outside. Michigan went 7-of-13 from beyond the arc in a 77-70 win at Wisconsin last weekend and leads the Big Ten in field-goal percentage at 48.7.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (18-1, 7-0): The Spartans will attack that Wolverines offense with a defense that ranks second in the Big Ten by holding teams to 37.9 percent from the field. That defense is better with Payne involved, and his quick return to the lineup became even more important on Thursday when it was announced that Branden Dawson would miss a month with a broken bone in his right hand. Dawson leads Michigan State in rebounding (8.7) and put up 13 points and nine boards in a 71-66 win over Indiana on Tuesday before slamming his hand in frustration during a film session and suffering the break.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan PG Derrick Walton Jr. (illness) sat out most of Wednesday’s game and Spike Albrecht stepped up with a career-high seven assists in his first start.

2. Harris has totaled 47 points on 15-of-22 shooting over the last two games and reached double figures in each of his 16 games.

3. The Wolverines dropped a 75-52 decision at Michigan State last season but knocked the Spartans off at home 58-57 on Mar. 3 to split the season series.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 82, Michigan 79