Preview: Michigan at Michigan State

A sprained foot threatens to keep guard Derrick Walton Jr. out of the lineup for the second straight contest when Michigan visits Michigan State in Sunday’s Big Ten contest. Walton has been bothered by a sprained left toe much of the season and it recently grew into an injury bothering the entire foot. “All the tests are not conclusive,” Wolverines coach John Beilein told reporters. “And that’s why we’ve limited him and we’ll see what happens.”

The Spartans have been spotty and are stationed in the middle of the conference standings, but Branden Dawson has done his part. The forward had 17 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday’s 71-51 rout of Rutgers for his fifth double-double in eight Big Ten games. Dawson is averaging 11.6 points and 10.1 rebounds and has a chance to become only the second Michigan State player to average a double-double under coach Tom Izzo – Draymond Green (16.2 points, 10.6 rebounds in 2011-12) was the first.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT MICHIGAN (13-8, 6-3 Big Ten): Guard Zak Irvin averages 13.6 points per game and looks ready to pick up the slack caused by a season-ending injury to leading scorer Caris LeVert (14.9). Irvin had 14 points and a career-best 12 rebounds against Rutgers and made three 3-pointers to continue his streak of making at least one in every game this season. Guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, who averages 2.3 points, will make his second straight start if Walton can’t play.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (14-7, 5-3): Guard Denzel Valentine (13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds) is having a solid season while ranking second in scoring behind point guard behind Travis Trice (14 per game to go with a team-best 5.5 assists) and second in rebounding behind Dawson. Valentine has made a team-best 48 3-pointers, ranks second in assists at 4.1 and has recorded three 20-point scoring outings. Backup forward Matt Costello is playing a solid 19 minutes off the bench, averaging 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds and shooting 60.4 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan has won six of the last nine meetings.

2. Trice (rib) is slated to play.

3. Wolverines F Mark Donnal (illness) is expected back after a one-game absence.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 64, Michigan 60