Michigan State 76, Michigan 66 (OT): Denzel Valentine had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and the host Spartans scored all 10 points of overtime while defeating the Wolverines in Big Ten play.

Branden Dawson added 19 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for Michigan State (14-7, 5-3), which received a basket from Valentine 20 seconds into the extra session before dominating the five minutes. Matt Costello added 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots, Bryn Forbes scored 10 points and Travis Trice had eight points and nine assists.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman scored a career-high 18 points and Spike Albrecht added 18 points for Michigan (13-8, 6-3). Zak Irvin added 11 points for the Wolverines, who missed all five of their shots in the overtime.

Albrecht drained a 3-pointer with eight minutes left in regulation to tie it at 51 and the Wolverines went ahead by four on a three-point play by Aubrey Dawkins with 5:06 to play. Dawson started a 9-0 run by scoring back-to-back baskets to tie it at 61 with 3:06 remaining, Trice hit a short jumper a minute later to push the Spartans ahead and Bryn Forbes added a 3-pointer with 1:21 remaining to make it a five-point margin before Albrecht made a 3-pointer and Max Bielfeldt tipped in the tying points with 19.8 seconds left.

Michigan led by as many as eight points in the first half before the Spartans rallied to lead by seven. Michigan State held a 29-24 edge at halftime before the Wolverines started the second half strong and took a 34-33 lead on Irvin’s dunk with 16:41 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Valentine made four of the Spartans’ eight 3-point baskets. … The Wolverines were without G Derrick Walton Jr. (foot) and F Mark Donnal (illness). … Michigan State collected 13 offensive rebounds while posting a 43-29 edge on the glass.