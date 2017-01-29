Freshmen fuel Michigan State's 70-62 win over Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Freshman guard Cassius Winston scored 16 points, freshman forward Miles Bridges had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Michigan State snapped a three-game losing streak by downing Michigan 70-62 on Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center.

Another freshman, center Nick Ward, made all six of his shots from the field while scoring 13 points and sophomore Matt McQuaid added nine points -- all on 3-pointers -- for Michigan State (13-9, 5-4 Big Ten).

The Spartans have won five straight over their in-state rival. They were 24 of 46 from the field (52.2 percent) and held the Wolverines to 19 of 56 (33.9 percent).

Senior guard Derrick Walton Jr. led the Wolverines (14-8, 4-5) with 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Moritz Wagner added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Wolverines, who are 0-6 on the road.

Walton made two 3-pointers early in the second half to tie it at 34. A 12-2 run allowed the Spartans to gain a 51-42 lead midway through the half. Ward scored two baskets and Winston contributed a three-point play during that span.

Bridges' putback dunk with 8:05 left extended the lead to 57-45. The Wolverines cut their deficit in half with an 8-2 spurt before Ward scored inside again.

The Spartans led by at least five until Walton hit two free throws with 21 seconds left to make it 66-62.

Winston clinched the Spartans' win with four free throws.

Michigan State led 32-28 at halftime. The Wolverines were held to 11-of-34 shooting from the floor (32.4 percent), but the Spartans hurt themselves with eight turnovers. Bridges had seven points and eight rebounds at the midway point.