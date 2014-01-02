Preview: Michigan at Minnesota

Minnesota has won 12 straight home games dating to last season, but Michigan hasn’t had much trouble at Williams Arena in recent years. The Wolverines shoot for their fifth straight road victory against the Golden Gophers when the teams open Big Ten play Thursday. Michigan has won four straight and eight of nine overall in the series.

The Wolverines open the conference slate without sophomore big man Mitch McGary (9.5 points, 8.3 rebounds), who plans to have surgery to correct a nagging lower back problem that has limited his effectiveness. “I think everyone is rallying to it,” Michigan coach John Beilein told the school’s website. “Obviously, Mitch is really good friends with our team. They are playing for him just as much as they were playing with him.” The Golden Gophers have won six straight following back-to-back losses to Syracuse and Arkansas in the Maui Invitational in November.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MICHIGAN (8-4): Three of the Wolverines’ four losses are to teams ranked in the top 12 - Iowa State, Duke and No. 1 Arizona - and the four have come by a total of 21 points. Without McGary, senior Jordan Morgan and junior Jon Horford will see more time in the post, and the duo combined for 16 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday’s 88-66 victory over Holy Cross. The rest of Michigan’s outstanding sophomore class also must help pick up the slack with Nik Stauskas (18.2 points), Glenn Robinson III (14.2) and Caris LeVert (13.1) leading the way.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (11-2): The Golden Gophers’ non-conference slate was littered with weak opponents, but they played Syracuse tough and have a quality 10-point win over Florida State on their resume. Minnesota gets most of its offensive production from the backcourt trio of Andre Hollins (16.2 points), Austin Hollins (13.5 points, 7.2 rebounds) and DeAndre Mathieu (11.5 points, 4.8 assists) and uses its pressure defense to fuel the offense. The frontcourt doesn’t contribute much scoring, but center Elliott Eliason is a solid post defender, averaging 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan is 25-0 under coach John Beilein when scoring 80 or more points, including 6-0 this season.

2. The Golden Gophers lead the Big Ten in steals (8.8 per game) and free-throw percentage (76).

3. Robinson is coming off a career-best 23-point effort against Holy Cross and has averaged 19.3 points over his last four games.

PREDICTION: Michigan 72, Minnesota 69