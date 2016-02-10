Preview: Michigan at Minnesota

Michigan looks to bounce back from a disappointing week when it hits the road to face Minnesota on Wednesday. The Wolverines dropped an 80-67 decision to No. 22 Indiana on Feb. 2 before suffering a humbling 89-73 loss to ninth-ranked Michigan State four days later to all but fall out of the race for the Big Ten regular-season title.

“We need to do some soul searching and get back on track,” junior small forward Zak Irvin told reporters. “Nobody is going to feel sorry for us and we need to learn from this experience and move on.” The usual hot-shooting Wolverines are just 15-of-51 from beyond the arc in their last two games and hope to get back on the right side of the bubble by beating the Golden Gophers for the ninth straight time. Minnesota is still searching for its first Big Ten win following an 82-58 road loss to Northwestern. The Gophers, who have dropped 12 straight games overall, are 0-11 in conference play for the first time since the 1922-23 season, and hope to halt their losing skid by earning their first win over Michigan in over five years.

TV: 9 p.m. EST, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MICHIGAN (17-7, 7-4 Big Ten): Senior guard Caris LeVert was expected to return to the lineup last week but instead missed his 10th consecutive game with a lower leg injury and is still listed as day-to-day. Irvin led the Wolverines with 19 points while Aubrey Dawkins provided a spark off the bench with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting but it wasn’t enough in the lopsided loss to Michigan State. Duncan Robinson missed all three of his 3-point attempts against the Spartans and is just 2-of-13 from beyond the arc in his last three outings.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (6-17, 0-11): Freshman forward Jordan Murphy was one of the lone bright spots for the Gophers as he notched 14 points and five rebounds in the loss to Northwestern. Nate Mason and Charles Buggs went a combined 4-of-16 from the field as Minnesota shot just 33.3 percent from the floor against the Wildcats. “It’s back to the drawing board,” Murphy told reporters. “I just don’t think we came out ready to play as we felt sorry for ourselves.”

TIP-INS

1. Michigan has won five straight meetings in Minneapolis.

2. The Wolverines are ranked seventh nationally in fewest turnovers per game (9.8) heading into Wednesday’s action.

3. The Golden Gophers have lost six straight home games.

PREDICTION: Michigan 72, Minnesota 69