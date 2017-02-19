Preview: Michigan at Minnesota

Michigan looks to stay on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble when it hits the road to face Minnesota on Sunday. The Wolverines have won three consecutive games, including an impressive 64-58 victory against No. 10 Wisconsin on Thursday, and hope to take another big step towards their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance by beating the Golden Gophers for the 10th consecutive time.

"This helps us out by beating Wisconsin but we can't let our foot off the gas," Michigan guard Zak Irvin told reporters. "We know Minnesota is going to be a tough environment and we'll be ready for it." The Gophers are back on track to earn their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2013 following a crucial 75-74 win against Indiana on Wednesday. Minnesota had dropped five straight games but has rebounded with four consecutive victories in the month of February, and hopes to move closer to a postseason berth by beating Michigan for the first time since a 69-64 triumph on Jan. 22, 2011. The Gophers have won 14 of their 17 home games this season, but have dropped six straight meetings with Michigan in Minneapolis, including an 82-74 setback in 2015-16.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MICHIGAN (17-9, 7-6 Big Ten): Moritz Wagner led the way with 21 points against Wisconsin as the Wolverines knocked off a ranked opponent for the first time this season. Irvin broke out of his shooting slump by adding 18 points, five rebounds and three assists against the Badgers after going 4-for-31 from the field in his previous four games. Derrick Walton Jr., who has been the main catalyst for the Wolverines' late surge, was held to five points, but pulled down five rebounds to become the first player in program history to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (19-7, 7-6): Nate Mason went 11-of-12 from the free-throw line en route to a game-high 30 points against Indiana to help the Gophers notch four straight conference victories for the first time since Jan. 2011. Jordan Murphy, who is the reigning Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, added 14 points and 15 rebounds to register his third straight double-double. Akeem Springs was 1-of-12 from the field before following up his own miss with the game-winning basket with 3.2 seconds left against the Hoosiers.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan has won 13 of the last 14 meetings with Minnesota.

2. Minnesota C Reggie Lynch has blocked 20 shots in his last five games.

3.The Wolverines lead the nation in fewest turnovers per game (9.4).

PREDICTION: Michigan 74, Minnesota 72