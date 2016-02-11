FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michigan 82, Minnesota 74
#US College Basketball
February 11, 2016

Michigan 82, Minnesota 74

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Michigan 82, Minnesota 74

Michigan guard Derrick Walton Jr. scored a career-high 26 points, and the Wolverines survived a late scare from upset-minded Minnesota in an 82-74 win Wednesday at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn.

Walton scored 19 of his points in the first half, helping the Wolverines (18-7, 8-4 Big Ten) jump out to a big early lead. Minnesota, which is still searching for its first conference win of the season, stayed competitive in the second half and got within seven, 70-63, with 4:50 left.

The Gophers cut the lead to two on a layup by guard Carlos Morris with 1:29 to play. But Michigan made enough plays in the final minute to survive.

Guard Nate Mason scored 19 points to lead the Gophers (6-18, 0-12 Big Ten), who have lost 13 in a row overall under coach Richard Pitino.

Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and guard Duncan Robinson each finished with 14 points for the Wolverines.

Michigan heads into a difficult three-game stretch, starting with Saturday’s home game against No. 18 Purdue. The Wolverines are at Ohio State and home against second-ranked Maryland next week.

