Murphy helps Minnesota outlast Michigan

Sophomore Jordan Murphy had 16 points and 15 rebounds to help Minnesota win its fifth straight game with an 83-78 overtime triumph over Michigan on Sunday night at Williams Arena in Minneapolis

Trailing 75-74 with 3:18 remaining in overtime, Minnesota scored five straight points to take a 79-75 lead with 26 seconds remaining after junior Nate Mason split a pair of free throws.

Michigan junior D.J. Wilson hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to cut the lead to 79-78, but Minnesota freshman Amir Coffey hit a pair of free throws with eight seconds remaining to give the Gophers an 81-78 lead.

The Wolverines (17-10, 7-7) had one last chance to tie, but a 3-pointer by senior guard Derrick Walton rimmed out and was rebounded by Murphy, who hit two free throws with one second left to put the game away.

Michigan trailed by eight at 68-60 with 2:54 left in regulation, but stormed back and tied the game with 1.8 seconds left in regulation on a deep 3-pointer by Wilson.

With the win, Minnesota (20-7, 8-6) moved into a tie for fifth place in the Big 10 standings with Michigan State.

Sophomore guard Dupree McBrayer had 15 points and Mason added 13 points for Minnesota, which outrebounded Michigan, 44-31, and went 28 of 41 from the free-throw line.

Walton and Wilson each scored 16 points and sophomore Moritz Wagner added 15 points for Michigan, which shot just 9 of 18 from the free-throw line.

The Wolverines saw a three-game winning streak overall and a nine-game winning streak against Minnesota come to an end.