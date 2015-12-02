Michigan 66, NC State 59

Guard Caris LeVert scored 18 points and reserve guard Duncan Robinson supplied 17 points as visiting Michigan defeated North Carolina State 66-59 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

LeVert was 6-for-6 on free throws in the final 45 seconds for the Wolverines (5-2), who won three of four meetings with N.C. State as part of the challenge series.

Guard Caleb Martin’s 19 points and guard Anthony Barber’s 16 points led N.C. State (4-3), which lost for the second time at home this season.

Michigan, appearing in its first true road game of the season, played the second half without injured guard Derrick Walton Jr., who suffered an apparent ankle injury late in the first half.

The Wolverines had a strong stretch of shooting late in the first half to grab a 34-26 lead by halftime. Michigan used an 11-4 run to begin the second half.

But N.C. State pulled within 50-46 after the Wolverines managed only five points during a span of more than seven minutes.

Robinson’s fifth 3-pointer gave Michigan a boost and then guard Zak Irvin followed with a 3 on the next possession as the lead grew to 56-46.

Michigan limited Barber’s penetration after he went to the free-throw line for 22 attempts in the previous game when he racked up 37 points in a victory against Winthrop. He didn’t attempt a foul shot Tuesday until 35.6 seconds remained.