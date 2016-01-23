Preview: Michigan at Nebraska

Michigan looks to keep within striking distance of the Big Ten frontrunners when it hits the road to face Nebraska on Saturday. The Wolverines grinded out a 74-69 victory over lowly Minnesota for their eighth consecutive home win Wednesday and moved within two games of ninth-ranked Iowa and No. 23 Indiana at the top of the Big Ten standings.

Star shooting guard Caris LeVert has missed five consecutive games with a lower leg injury and is listed as doubtful as Michigan hopes to down the Cornhuskers for the eighth straight time. Nebraska is riding a four-game winning streak after stunning 10th-ranked Michigan State 72-71 in East Lansing. The Cornhuskers have lost the last five meetings to the Wolverines since joining the Big Ten, including two straight in Lincoln, by an average margin of 15 points but hope to halt the skid by winning their fifth straight conference game for the first time since Feb. 2014. “We’ve just got to keep building from here,” Nebraska star Shavon Shields told reporters. “We’ve got a great group of guys in the locker room and everyone’s fully bought into what we’re doing.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MICHIGAN (14-5, 4-2 Big Ten): Derrick Walton Jr. went 11-of-12 from the free-throw line, including 8-for-8 in the final minute, en route to a team-high 22 points in the win over the Gophers. Zak Irvin added 19 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth career double-double and moved past Robbie Reid in ninth place on Michigan’s all-time 3-pointers list with 161. “I think Zak is playing at the highest level he’s played since he’s been here because he’s putting it all together,” Michigan head coach John Beilein told reporters. “We don’t win without him right now as he’s really playing well.”

ABOUT NEBRASKA (12-8, 4-3 Big Ten): Shields battled through a back injury he suffered late in the first half to match his season high with 28 points, including a clutch jumper with under 20 seconds remaining, to lift the Cornhuskers past the Spartans. Shields missed the last 4:24 of the first half after falling awkwardly on his back but returned to score 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting in the second stanza. Glynn Watson Jr. added 13 points while Tai Webster contributed 10 points and seven rebounds to help Nebraska snap a 10-game losing streak to ranked opponents.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan is 11-2 all-time against Nebraska.

2. Shields has scored at least 20 points in six games this season.

3. The Wolverines have made 10 or more 3-pointers in 14 of their 19 games.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 75, Michigan 74